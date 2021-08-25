New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday met the heads of public sector banks (PSBs) to review the financial performance of the lenders and progress made by them in supporting the pandemic-hit economy. Soon after the meeting, Sitharaman addressed a press conference and said there will be credit outreach efforts by banks in every district of this country to keep momentum of stimulus.Also Read - Good News: PSB's Contribution For Employees Pension Under NPS Hiked To 14 Per Cent. Details Here

She also said that the PSBs have been requested to have interactions with exporters' bodies to understand their requirements.

"Banks have been asked to create state-wise plans for north-east focusing on logistics, exports from the area," Sitharaman added.

I've requested the public sector banks to have interaction with Export Promotion Agencies at various regional levels as well as with chambers of commerce & industry so that requirements of exporters can be timely well-addressed: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/iC8GFqQTyZ — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2021

Saying that the deposits piling up in states of eastern India, she said the credit needs to be expanded as well. She further stated that she has urged banks to extend assistance to the fintech sector.

“Collectively, PSBs have done well and have come out of Prompt Corrective Action despite service extended during pandemic,” she said.

On the other hand, the DFS secretary said that the PSBs now raising their own resources after gaining investor confidence, over Rs 12,000 cr of fund raising in process.