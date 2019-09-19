New Delhi: After a meeting with the heads of several public sector banks to review developments under the recent bank mergers, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday addressed a press conference to discuss the updates.

Talking about the challenges faced by the ministry regarding the bank mergers, Sitharaman said that the liquidity situation was being looked at and there are banks working with NBFCs to find out different ways of public lending.

“In 200 districts of the country between now and 29 September, there shall be gathering which banks will have of NBFCs with whom they have tied up and given liquidity and retail customers of the bank…to encourage customers to come, who want newer credit to be extended,” she said announcing a public outreach campaign by banks and NBFCs.

Retail customers can come to and avail loans at the public spots, hopefully, a “shamiana” for people to able to see. The next set of 200 districts will happen between October 10 and October 15, she announced.