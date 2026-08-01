Delhi commuters to get relief from massive jam! Barapullah corridor finally complete; to connect Sarai Kale Khan with…

Big relief for Delhi commuters as Barapullah corridor has finally been completed. It is expected to open in August.

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Big relief for Delhi commuters! 3.5 km Barapullah corridor finally complete; expected to open in August, will connect Sarai Kale Khan to...(Photo Credit: Representational Image/IANS)

Delhi’s much-awaited Barapullah Phase-III project is finally complete after a delay of over a decade. This latest development aims to provide significant relief to commuters between East and South Delhi. The Public Works Department (PWD) of the Delhi government has communicated to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta seeking time for the formal inauguration of the crucial road link in the national capital. It is to be noted that the Barapullah Phase-III project construction commenced in 2015. However, it remained stalled for nearly a decade due to technical, environmental and procedural challenges. The project is also set to become a landmark in urban infrastructure development. The 3.5-kilometre phase III of the signal-free Barapullah elevated corridor is expected to open for traffic in August, officials said on Friday, as news agency PTI reported.

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The 3.5-kilometre elevated corridor will connect Sarai Kale Khan with AIIMS

Talking about its connectivity, the 3.5-kilometre elevated corridor will connect Sarai Kale Khan in East Delhi with AIIMS in South Delhi. According to the PTI report, the officials stated that once the corridor is operational, commuters travelling from Mayur Vihar and nearby areas to Sarai Kale Khan, AIIMS, and South Delhi will benefit from largely signal-free movement. Meanwhile, it will greatly reduce travel time and alleviate congestion at major traffic bottlenecks such as NH-24, DND Flyway, Ring Road, and Sarai Kale Khan.

Speaking about the project, it got approval in 2014; however, it faced numerous delays and substantial cost increases. At present, the revised projected cost amounts to Rs 1,635 crore.

Barapullah corridor complete; Check key details, cost, route

The upcoming flyover will create a seamless, signal-free corridor connecting Mayur Vihar Phase-I to AIIMS through Sarai Kale Khan, bringing travel time down to around 15 minutes. The new route is expected to significantly improve traffic flow for commuters travelling from east Delhi to south and central parts of the city by allowing them to avoid major congestion hotspots, including NH-24, the DND Flyway, Ring Road and the busy Sarai Kale Khan intersection.

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“Barapullah phase III is now structurally complete and ready. After our (BJP) party came to power, we identified it as one of the priority infrastructure projects and continuously monitored its progress. For years, Delhiites saw deadlines come and go. We decided this project could not be allowed to remain stuck any longer,” PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.