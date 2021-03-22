Barbeque Nation IPO, Share Price, Date, Review, Analysis: One of India’s largest restaurant chains, Barbeque Nation is all set to offer its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on Wednesday. The Barbeque Nation IPO size is worth Rs 452.87 crore. Founded in 2006, Barbeque Nation presently owns and operates 138 outlets across India, five outlets in UAE, one outlet each in Malaysia and Oman. Also Read - Barbeque Nation IPO: Popular Dining Chain to Open Public Offering on March 23. Check Subscription Details

Barbeque Nation IPO Date, Review, Price Details

Barbeque Nation’s Initial Public Offering (IPO) will open for subscription on March 24 which is Wednesday. Barbeque Nation IPO will close for subscription on March 26 which is Friday. Also Read - Barbeque Nation plans to add 25 more outlets

Barbeque Nation IPO has kept an issue price of Rs 498 to Rs 500 per share with a face value of Rs 5 per equity share. Also Read - Barbeque Nation's Royal Kitchens of India Food Festival Review: We are Telling You What to Eat at the Food Festival

In the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion of Barbeque Nation IPO, not more than 50 per cent will be allocated. In the Non-Institutional Bidders category, not less than 15 per cent will be made available for allocation on a proportionate basis. In the Retail Individual Bidders category, not less than 35 per cent will be available for allocation.

Barbeque Nation is offering a fresh issue of 2,750 million and offer for sale up to 560,000 equity shares by its promoters.

Barbeque Nation’s equity shares are scheduled to be listed on BSE and NSE.