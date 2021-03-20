Barbeque Nation IPO: Barbeque Nation Hospitality, the popular casual dining chain of restaurants, is all set to open its initial public offering (IPO) for subscription on March 24 at a price band of Rs 498 to Rs 500 per share, Axis Capital confirmed today. Barbeque Nation Hospitality is backed by several renowned promoters including stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s investment firm Alchemy Capital. Also Read - RailTel IPO Opens Today: Apply Now Using These 4 Easy Steps

The Barbeque Nation public issue comprises fresh issue of shares worth Rs 180 crore and an offer-for-sale up to 54,57,470 equity shares by promoters and shareholders including Sayaji Housekeeping Services, Azhar Dhanani, Sadiya Dhanani, Sanya Dhanani, Tamara, Aajv Investment Trust and Menu Private Limited, etc as published in an advertisement by the company.

Barbeque Nation IPO: Things to remember

The IPO will be listed on both exchanges – BSE and NSE. The public issue will close on March 26. Moreover, if there is any anchor book, it will open for bidding for a day on March 23. At least 75 per cent of the Barbeque Nation book size is reserved for qualified institutional investors, 10 per cent for retail investors and 15 per cent for non-institutional buyers. The food chain company has already raised Rs 150 crore through a pre-IPO placement from Xponentia Capital and Jubilant Foodworks at a price of rs 396.82 a share. Proceeds of the issue will be utilised to fund the company's capital expenditure for expansion, besides prepayment or repayment of certain borrowings and expenses related to general corporate purposes.

Barbeque Nation IPO employees reservation

The casual dining chain has reserved the IPO for its employees at equity shares aggregating up to Rs 2 crore.

About Barbeque Nation

Barbeque Nation is one of India’s leading casual dining restaurant chains in terms of outlet count, as per the data collected in September 2020. It is currently operating at 138 outlets across India and 7 outlets in the UAE, Oman and Malaysia.