Barbeque Nation IPO Subscription is closing today! One of the leading causal dining restaurant chains in India's Initial Public Offering (IPO) is all set to close today. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed company issued IPO on March 24. Barbeque Nation IPO allotment date is likely on April 1. Barbeque Nation's Initial Public Offering is likely to be listed at BSE and NSE on April 7.

Barbeque Nation IPO Subscription Status

So far, Barbeque Nation IPO has been subscribed 1.98 times.

Barbeque Nation IPO has been subscribed 0.37 times in Qualified Institutional category, 0.10 times in non-institutional category, 9.66 times in retail individual category.

Barbeque Nation IPO has been subscribed 0.70 times in the category exclusively reserved for employees.

The size of Barbeque Nation IPO is Rs 452.87 crore.

Barbeque Nation IPO has a price band of Rs 498 to Rs 500 with a face value of Rs 5 per equity share.

Barbeque Nation IPO had offered 4,999,609 equity shares. Out of the total, 901,747 shares for retail individual investors, 1,352,620 share for non-institutional investors, and 2,705,242 shares for qualified institutional buyers.

Barbeque Nation IPO Allotment; Check Subscription Status

Once Barbeque Nation IPO subscription closes today, and Initial Public Offering Allotment is done, you can status online.

You need to go to the website of BSE. You can check the status of your application for Barbeque Nation IPO.

You need to select the issue type which is Equity.

You need to enter the issue name and the application number.

After that you need to enter application number.

Finally, you need to select the captcha and click on search.