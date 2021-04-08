NEW DELHI: Barbeque Share Price – Barbeque Nation Hospitality Limited is having a winning run at Share Market – BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty. Barbeque Nation Hospitality Limited Share opened at 662.95, which is higher than previous closing of 590.40. Currently it is trading at 708.45. At the NSE Nifty, Barbeque share price was recorded at 705.35. It was closed on previous day at 587.80. Also Read - Breaking: Tamil Nadu Govt Bans Religious Events in State From April 10

Barbeque Share Price is rising at stock market after the leading casual dining restaurant chains in India decided to offer Initial Public Offering. Also Read - Cordelia Cruises Offers Opulent Travel Experience With On-board Dining, Private Balconies, Ocean Views And More | See Pics

Barbeque Nation IPO opened on March 24, 2021 and closed on March 26, 2021. Barbeque Nation IPO allotment date was April 1, 2021. IPO was listed at BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty on April 7. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Turns Sikh Sardaar as She Wears Turban Inspired by Diljit Dosanjh - Photos

Barbeque Nation IPO had a face value of Rs 5 per equity share. The IPO price was fixed at Rs 498 to Rs 500 per equity share. The size of Barbeque Nation IPO was Rs 452.87 crore.

Barbeque Nation IPO had an offer for sale up to Rs 272.87 crore.

Barbeque Nation IPO was subscribed 5.11 times at QIB portion, 3.10 times at NII portion, 13.12 times at RII, and 1.02 times at employee portion. Barbeque Nation IPO was subscribed 5.98 times overall.