New Delhi: Barbeque Nation's share price jumped by 20% on Tuesday and hit the upper circuit on Indian stock exchanges, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Notably, the Barbeque Nation hit the upper circuit at Rs 767.50 on the Bombay Stock Exchange, compared to the previous close of Rs 639.60. Moreover, after hitting the upper circuit, the Barbeque Nation stock continued to perform well and was trading over 19 per cent higher at around 3 PM. The surge happened after it reported strong company results for the March quarter (Q4FY21).

Another interesting fact about the Barbeque Nation is the company's consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation more than doubled at over Rs 56 crore in Q4FY21. It must be noted that the company's ebitda margins improved nearly 25 per cent from 12.9 per cent in the same quarter a year ago.

Interestingly, the jump in the Barbeque Nation 's share price comes after one day after it posted its fourth-quarter earnings, which put the company back in the green. After reporting a loss since the first quarter of the financial year, the Barbeque Nation posted a profit of Rs 64.06 crore.

The Barbeque Nation continues to focus on investment in digital platforms has also helped it to generate additional revenue. The company share of revenue from digital platforms has also increased to 24.7 per cent in FY21 from 20.1 per cent in the corresponding period a year ago.

The Barbeque Nation had recently made its stock market debut after an initial public offering. The company got listed on the stock market on April 7, 2021.