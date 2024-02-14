Home

Basant Panchami Bank Holidays: Banks to Remain Shut in These Cities Today, Check Full List

Basant Panchami Bank Holidays: According to the holiday calendar issued by the RBI, banks are closed in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, and Kolkata due to Basanta Panchami or Saraswati Puja.

On 14 February, banks will remain closed in Agartala, Bhubaneswar and Kolkata.

Basant Panchami Bank Holidays: Basant Panchami is celebrated on February 14 this year. And banks are closed on this day in many cities. As per the RBI Bank Holiday calendar, banks are closed in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, and Kolkata due to Basanta Panchami/Saraswati Puja. However, it is not officially recognized as a gazetted holiday. Banks will remain closed in Imphal on February 15th. Banks are closed for a total of 15 days in February 2024 apart from Saturdays and Sundays. In general, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has categorised bank holidays in three categories such as national/state holidays, cultural or religious events, operational necessities, government directives, and coordination with other banks.

Bank Holidays In February 2024

14 February: Basanta Panchami/Saraswati Puja (Shree Panchami) (Banks will remain closed in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata)

15 February: Lui-Ngai-Ni (Banks will remain closed in Imphal)

18 February: Sunday

19 February: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (Banks will remain closed in Belapur, Mumbai, Nagpur)

20 February: Banks will remain closed in Aizawl, Itanagar, due to State Day/Statehood Day

24 February: Second Saturday

25 February: Sunday

26 February: Nyokum (Banks will remain closed in Itanagar)

