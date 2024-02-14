By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Basant Panchami Bank Holidays: Banks to Remain Shut in These Cities Today, Check Full List
Basant Panchami Bank Holidays: According to the holiday calendar issued by the RBI, banks are closed in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, and Kolkata due to Basanta Panchami or Saraswati Puja.
Basant Panchami Bank Holidays: Basant Panchami is celebrated on February 14 this year. And banks are closed on this day in many cities. As per the RBI Bank Holiday calendar, banks are closed in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, and Kolkata due to Basanta Panchami/Saraswati Puja. However, it is not officially recognized as a gazetted holiday. Banks will remain closed in Imphal on February 15th. Banks are closed for a total of 15 days in February 2024 apart from Saturdays and Sundays. In general, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has categorised bank holidays in three categories such as national/state holidays, cultural or religious events, operational necessities, government directives, and coordination with other banks.
Bank Holidays In February 2024
- 14 February: Basanta Panchami/Saraswati Puja (Shree Panchami) (Banks will remain closed in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata)
- 15 February: Lui-Ngai-Ni (Banks will remain closed in Imphal)
- 18 February: Sunday
- 19 February: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (Banks will remain closed in Belapur, Mumbai, Nagpur)
- 20 February: Banks will remain closed in Aizawl, Itanagar, due to State Day/Statehood Day
- 24 February: Second Saturday
- 25 February: Sunday
- 26 February: Nyokum (Banks will remain closed in Itanagar)
