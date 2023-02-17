Home

BBC Office Raids: Income Tax Department Says Irregularities Detected On Certain Tax Payments

BBC Office Raids: The Income Tax department said several discrepancies and inconsistencies with regard to transfer pricing documentation were found during the survey.

According to the Income Tax Department, the survey operations also revealed that services of seconded employees have been utilised for which reimbursement has been made by the Indian entity to the foreign entity concerned.

BBC Office Raids Latest Update: A day after completing the survey at the BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai, the Income Tax Department on Friday claimed that it has detected irregularities in the accounting books of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) following a three-day survey – an operation widely criticised as retribution for an unflattering documentary on PM Modi.

“The income, and profits shown by various group entities don’t commensurate with scale of operations in India,” the income tax department said in a statement.

Survey thrown up discrepancies with regard to Transfer Pricing documentation. Such discrepancies relate to level of relevant Function, Asset & Risk analysis, incorrect use of comparables applicable to determine correct Arms Length Price & inadequate revenue apportionment: CBDT — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2023

The tax department further in the statement added that the survey at the BBC offices showed discrepancies with regard to Transfer Pricing documentation. “Such discrepancies relate to level of relevant Function, Asset & Risk analysis, incorrect use of comparables applicable to determine correct Arms Length Price & inadequate revenue apportionment,” it said

“Survey action, under I-T Act, was carried out at business premises of group entities of a prominent int’l media company in Delhi & Mumbai. Despite substantial consumption of content, income/profits shown by various group entities not commensurate with scale of ops in India,” the CBDT said.

However, the BBC is yet to respond to the charges brought up by the Income Tax department. On Thursday evening, after the 60-hour survey at its offices in Delhi and Mumbai ended, the BBC said it will continue to cooperate with the authorities.

The BBC said the priority was to support its staff, many of whom have had to stay overnight in the offices during the enquiries, and that it will continue to report without “fear or favour”.

