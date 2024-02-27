Home

BCL Industries to Issue Shares Against Convertible Warrants | Check Details Here

New Delhi: BCL Industries Limited- the stock market was trading firm on Tuesday afternoon. At 11:56 AM, the BSE Sensex was up 86 points at 72848, while the Nifty was up 12 points at 22134. HDFC Life shares were trading firm, while ONGC and Hero MotoCorp shares were trading weak.

Shares of BCL Industries were up 3.42% on Tuesday in a bullish stock market, and the shares of the ethanol-making company with a market cap of Rs 2,160 crore reached the level of Rs 80 on a gain of Rs 2.60. BCL Industries shares have been weak for the past 5 days, however, the stock has given investors a return of 8% in the last 1 month.

In the past 6 months, BCL Industries shares have given a return of 76% from a low of Rs 45. In the past 1 year, BCL Industries shares have given a return of 91% from a low of Rs 42. BCL Industries has informed the stock market that the company had issued 54.66 lakh convertible warrants on March 4, 2023. These warrants with a face value of Rs 10 were issued at a price of Rs 360. The warrants were issued to investors on a preferential basis after receiving 25 percent of the issue price.

The company is preparing to allot 10 equity shares for every warrant to all allottees after the stock split on October 27 last year. BCL Industries has informed the stock market that the company’s board of directors has decided to issue 26.70 lakh shares to investors at the rate of Rs 36 per equity share on February 26, 2024. The company is expected to receive Rs 7.209 crore as outstanding amount from this.

BCL Industries has informed the stock market that 23.81 lakh warrants are currently pending for conversion and investors who have taken warrants on a preferential basis can convert their warrants into equity shares by paying the remaining 75 percent.

