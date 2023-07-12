Home

Be Money Wise: 5 Easy Ways How Gen Z And Millennials Can Master Their Finances

A recent Morgan Stanley study revealed that 84 percent of India’s millennials are smartphone users and are looking for easy credit options and multiple EMIs for car ownership or to fund travel plans.

New Delhi: India has the highest number of individuals belonging to the Gen Z and Millennial generations. Recent data reveals that by 2029, millennials and Gen Zers will make up 72 per cent of the world’s workforce. In contrast to earlier generations, both Gen Z and Millennials have different priorities, working styles and spending habits. When it comes to work, Gen Z values flexible work arrangements and meaningful experiences while also pursuing personal interests like trendy travel, cuisine, entertainment, and fitness. Meanwhile millennials, especially mothers, are juggling between work, child care, and personal life.

For the unversed, Gen Z consists of those born from the late 1990s to mid-2010s, who are now part of the working population. Meanwhile, millennials, who were born between 1981 and 1996, are at the age where they are getting married and starting families.

A recent Morgan Stanley study revealed that 84 percent of India’s millennials are smartphone users and are looking for easy credit options and multiple EMIs for car ownership or to fund travel plans. According to statistics, both Generation Z and millennials desire to live a fulfilling life, but financial mistakes are stifling their growth. Overspending, a lack of savings, and financial inexperience all impede their ability to achieve their financial objectives. So, here we are with this week’s It’s Time edition, which will instruct groups on how to handle their finances well.

Here Are 6 Easy Ways How Gen Z And Millennials Can Master Their Finances

Know the Difference Between Debit and Credit Cards

A recent survey points to the fact that 32% of Gen Zers have trouble deciphering the difference between debit cards vs. credit cards. Not knowing the difference between the two could mean piling on debt unexpectedly.

Budgeting and Saving

Building a saving habit is crucial for Gen Z and millennials to achieve financial stability. One can simply start by setting a budget and tracking the expenses. There are multiple percentage rules that individuals can follow to build saving habits without sacrificing their personal needs.

Use Buy Now, Pay Later Plans (BPNL) With Care

We agree that this (BNPL) is hardest to resist. It lets you sign up for multiple BNPL plans at once, which could end up with more payments and debt than you can handle. Before you click on the BNPL plan button for those fancy things, hit pause. Do the math and see exactly how much you owe and when payments are due. If you’re on more than one BNPL plan, make sure you can afford the payments.

Make Retirement Plans

It’s essential to invest in retirement savings to avoid financial hardships during old age. Individuals can invest in retirement plans offered by various financial institutions, such as National Pension System (NPS), Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF), and Public Provident Fund (PPF). It is also advisable to start early and seek professional financial advice to regularly review and adjust the retirement plan as needed.

Seek Professional Advice

Consulting with financial experts is always important to understand your finances. Professional financial advisors can also better help develop a customised financial plan that aligns with one’s personal objectives and risk tolerance.

