New Delhi: March 31, 2022, is the date of numerous financial deadlines in India. According to reports, these deadlines can impact the financial situation of families.

Here are five deadlines you must remember in March 2022

1) Aadhar-PAN Linking

The last date to link your PAN Card with your Aadhar Card is March 31, 2022. The original deadline of September 30, 2021, was extended by the government due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The non-linkage of these two cards may lead to the imposition of a fine of Rs 10,000 and the PAN card will be considered inactive under Section 272B of the Income Tax Act.

The Aadhar Card, according to Economic Times, is necessary to avail LPG connection, apply for a new PAN card and for government subsidies.

2) Updating KYC

Know Your Customer (KYC) process has been made mandatory by the government. The deadline originally was December 31, 2021, but was later extended to March 31, 2022. The KYC has been made necessary for the prevention of money laundering.

During the KYC, the details like passport and address proof are required to be submitted to the bank.

3) Belated Income Tax Return

The last date to file a belated income tax return for the year 2021-22 is March 31, 2022. According to ET, if a person fails to file the ITR by this date, they may be subjected to a fine of Rs 10,000 under the Income Tax Act.

A belated or revised ITR can be filed if a person has made a mistake in the original ITR.

4) Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

The PMAY was launched by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation in 2015. It was launched under the mission to provide ‘Housing for All.’ The deadline for filing the applications in the third phase of the scheme will close on March 31, 2022. If you want to apply for the same, do it now.

5) Paying Advance Tax

Unlike the usual tax paying procedure at the end of the fiscal year, advance tax can be paid four times a year. It can be paid as and when the income is received. After the three deadlines have already gone, only 25 per cent of the income tax is pending to be paid. Its deadline is March 31, 2022.

If a person’s tax is more than Rs 10,000 per year, they are required to pay tax in advance, according to the Income Tax Department.