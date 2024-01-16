Home

Business

Bengaluru-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express Reduces Travel Time by 6 Hours: Check Route, Timings

Bengaluru-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express Reduces Travel Time by 6 Hours: Check Route, Timings

This Vande Bharat Express, which was launched on December 31, 2023, will be operated between Coimbatore and Bengaluru and will have halts at five stations including Tiruppur, Erode Jn., Salem Jn., Dharmapuri, and Hosur.

Vande Bharat Express

New Delhi: Vande Bharat Express was launched by PM Modi on Bengaluru-Coimbatore on December 31 last year and the train is running smoothly on the route, catering to the needs of the passengers. This semi high-speed train, which was a long-pending demand from public, will reduce the travel time between Bengaluru and Coimbatore to about six hours. The train will have a stoppage at Tirupur, Erode, Dharmapuri, and Hosur.

Trending Now

Interestingly, this is the fourth Vande Bharat Express for Bengaluru and the second one between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. This Vande Bharat Express train is being operated by the Southern Railway zone of Indian Railways.

You may like to read

Coimbatore-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express: Check Route Details

This Vande Bharat Express will run between Coimbatore and Bengaluru and will have halts at five stations including Tiruppur, Erode Jn., Salem Jn., Dharmapuri, and Hosur. The train covers a distance of 375 km in approximately 6 hours and 30 minutes, operating six days a week.

Coimbatore-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express: Check Train Timings

The South Western Railway said the train begins journey from Coimbatore at 5 AM, making halts at Omalur (7:40 am), Dharmapuri (8:30 am), and Hosur (10:05 am), and then reaches Bengaluru Cantonment by 11:30 AM.

Apart from this train, Bengaluru has Vande Bharat trains to Dharwad, Belagavi, Hubballi, Chennai, Mysuru, and Hyderabad. The Indian Railways had recently extended the Bengaluru – Dharwad Vande Bharat Express to Belagavi.

Coimbatore-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express: Check Design Details

Manufactured under the Make in India Initiative by the Integral Coach Factory at Perambur, Chennai, the Vande Bharat’s designs showcase the nation’s commitment to self-sufficiency in rail manufacturing.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.