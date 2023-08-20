Home

Business

Bengaluru Metro Plans To Use National Common Mobility Cards Instead Of Smart Cards: REPORT

Bengaluru Metro Plans To Use National Common Mobility Cards Instead Of Smart Cards: REPORT

The BMRCL is phasing out the CSC to promote the use of the NCMC, which is in line with the government's "One Nation, One Card" initiative.

New Delhi: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited is planning to replace its Contactless Smart Cards (CSC) with the National Common Mobility Cards (NCMC) to make it easier for passengers to travel across different modes of transportation in the country. The CSC is a closed-loop card that can only be used on the Bengaluru Metro, while the NCMC is an open-loop card that can be used on all public transportation systems in India, as well as for shopping and other purposes, a report in Moneycontrol said.

Trending Now

The BMRCL is phasing out the CSC to promote the use of the NCMC, which is in line with the government’s “One Nation, One Card” initiative.

“We are now planning to phase out CSC to reduce the burden of passengers having different cards for travel and shopping needs.” BL Yashwanth Chavan, BMRCL Chief Public Relations Officer was quoted saying by the report.

He also said that the BMRCL is working on a plan to transfer the balance amount from the passengers’ existing CSC to NCMC. The modalities of the transfer are being worked out, and the testing is ongoing. The facility will be available to passengers soon.

What’s National Common Mobility Card

The National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) is an indigenously developed card that is part of the government’s “Make in India” initiative. This shows that India is capable of developing its own technology and does not need to rely on foreign countries.

As an Indian citizen, you may have faced various issues while traveling, such as waiting in long queues to buy tickets, fumbling for change, carrying cash, and worrying about it being stolen. However, with this one card, you can avoid all of these problems. You can simply tap your card on the payment terminal and go. This is a convenient and secure way to travel.

Benefits of the NCMC card:

It is interoperable, which means that it can be used on all public transportation systems in India.

It is contactless, which means that you can make payments by simply tapping the card on a reader.

It is secure, as it uses the latest encryption technology.

It is convenient, as you do not need to carry cash or change.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES