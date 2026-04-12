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Bengaluru to Mumbai in just 15 hours: Good news for Bengaluru-Mumbai residents as Railway Ministry approves new Vande Bharat Sleeper train; check route details

Bengaluru to Mumbai in just 15 hours: Good news for Bengaluru-Mumbai residents as Railway Ministry approves new Vande Bharat Sleeper train; check route details

A new Vande Bharat Sleeper train between Bengaluru and Mumbai will be launched soon. Check route details here.

Indian Railways- File image

Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper update: In a big update for the residents of Mumbai and Bengaluru, a new Vande Bharat Sleeper train has been announced. In the recent update, the Indian Railways has announced that a Vande Bharat Sleeper train between Bengaluru and Mumbai, expected to cut travel time to 15 hours from 20. The new Vande Bharat Sleeper train between the two major cities of India is expected to be a big help for the commuters who regularly travel between the cities. Here are all the details you need to know about Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper train.

Route details of Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper

The Railway Ministry has approved a Vande Bharat Express Sleeper service between Bengaluru and Mumbai, aiming to significantly improve overnight travel. The new train is expected to reduce journey time from around 20 hours to nearly 15 hours, enhancing passenger comfort and connectivity. This will be the second Vande Bharat Sleeper route after the Kolkata- Guwahati route launched earlier this year.

What Railway Minister said on Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw?

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed PC Mohan about the approval. The train will run between KSR Bengaluru and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, offering a faster alternative on one of the country’s busiest rail corridors.

“You would be pleased to know that the introduction of new Vande Bharat Sleeper train between KSR Bengaluru and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (T) has been approved,” Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw wrote a letter to PC Mohan, the Lok Sabha MP for Bangalore Central.

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“You would be pleased to know that the introduction of new Vande Bharat Sleeper train between KSR Bengaluru and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (T) has been approved,” the minister added.

NFR deploys advanced tech for Vande Bharat Sleeper maintenance

In another development, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has marked a significant milestone by deploying a suite of advanced, in-house developed technological tools to enhance the maintenance and safety of next-generation Vande Bharat Sleeper trains at the Kamakhya Coaching Depot, officials said on Tuesday.

NFR’s Chief Public Relations Officer, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, said that developed using cutting-edge technology and aligned with advanced global benchmarks, these systems include a smart Air Spring Monitoring System, a Portable Vibration Monitoring System for real-time diagnostics, and an indigenously engineered External Pit Power Supply and Pre-cooling System.

(With inputs from agencies)

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