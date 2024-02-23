Home

Bengaluru Namma Metro Go Hi-Tech: AI To Monitor Tracks For Driverless Trains On Yellow Line; 1st In India

Through the power of AI, the system can detect anomalies and issue alerts to the Operation Control Centres (OCC) via the Train Control and Management system (TCMS).

Bengaluru Metro is embracing artificial intelligence (AI) technology to enhance track monitoring on the Yellow Line, stretching from RV Road to Bommasandra. The innovative system relies on cameras to capture images of the track, which are then transmitted to a server. Through the power of AI, the system can detect anomalies and issue alerts to the Operation Control Centres (OCC) via the Train Control and Management system (TCMS). The Yellow Line, connecting RV Road to Electronics City, a hub for major corporations like Infosys and Biocon, is slated to be operational by September 2024.

What sets this initiative apart is not just the use of AI but how it’s being implemented. Placed on two trains initially, this technology will scrutinize the tracks in real-time, a proactive approach to maintenance that can predict and prevent issues before they escalate. This could dramatically reduce delays and improve the reliability of services, a boon for the city’s millions of commuters.

Pilot Testing and Maintenance

Explaining the move to Moneycontrol, a senior official from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) highlighted the importance of thorough testing before revenue service commences. A pilot train, equipped with maintenance personnel, conducts visual inspections of the track and the third rail, which supplies electricity to the trains.

“Before commencing revenue service, we run a pilot train with track and third-rail maintenance personnel on board (The third rail supplies electricity to trains through an additional rail next to the tracks). They visually inspect the track and the third rail.”

The pilot train, which is the first trip of the day, has employees from teams like rolling stock, traction, signalling, and track maintenance. This train always operates at a lower speed to physically inspect all obstacles and potential issues, BL Yashwanth Chavan, BMRCL Chief Public Relations Officer, told Moneycontrol.

To be implemented on THESE lines in future

This system will also be implemented on future lines, including the Pink (Kalena Agrahara-Nagawara) and Blue Lines (Central Silk Board-KR Pura-Kempegowda International Airport), which will feature the CBTC signalling system.

