Benu Gopal Bangur: This Bengali Billionaire Is On Forbes’ List Of Wealthiest Indians, Read His Life Story

The 92-year-old Marwari industrialist Benu Gopal Bangur, often known as Billionaire Babumoshai, serves as the chairman of Shree Cements. He has an estimated net worth of Rs 56,000 crore, making him one of the wealthiest individuals in Bengal and all of India.

Bangur was born in Kolkata in 1931. One of Kolkata’s earliest graduates, he earned an honors degree in business administration from Calcutta University. He joined the family firm, the Bangur Empire, which was founded by his grandfather, the former stockbroker Mungee Ram Bangur, and his brother, Ram Coowar Bangur.

Benu Gopal Bangur: An Inspiring Success Story

The Bangur Empire expanded its operations and diversified into other industries under Bangur’s leadership in the 1970s. Benu Gopal Bangur was born into a family of entrepreneurs. His grandfather, Mungee Ram Bangur, was a former stockbroker who founded the Bangur Empire, one of the largest family groups in India at the time. The company was divided into five divisions in 1991, but Benu Gopal inherited his family’s great entrepreneurial qualities, as per Zee News.

Benu Gopal Bangur took over one of the divisions, Shree Cements, and turned it into a major success. Under his leadership, the company became the third-largest cement company in India by market capitalization. Today, the company is known for being one of the most cost-efficient cement companies in India, and its revenues have quadrupled since 2010.

As of today, Shree Cements manufactures and sells cement under the brand names Roofon, Bangur Power, Shree Jung Rodhak, and Rockstrong. The company has a reputation for quality, and its products are used in some of the most iconic buildings in India, such as the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai and the Akshardham Temple in Delhi.

Mungee Ram Bangur, a stockbroker, founded the Bangur business empire in the late 19th century. He was Benu Gopal Bangur’s grandfather. Between Balbhadra Das Bangur, Niwas Bangur, Kumar Bangur, and Benu Gopal Bangur, all of whom are Mungee Ram’s great-grandsons, and Laxmi Niwas Bangur, Ram Coowar’s great-grandson, the thriving enterprise was divided in 1991 into five sections.

As of April 11, 2023, Benu Gopal Bangur, 92, was estimated to be worth USD 7.3 billion by Forbes, as per DNA India.

About Shree Cements

Shree Cement Limited is a cement and clinker manufacturing company with a presence in six states in North and East India. The company has a cement production capacity of 43.4 MTPA, and its brands include Shree JungRodhak, Bangur, and Rockstrong.

The company also operates a separate trading division that caters to third-party buyers and sellers. Shree Cement Limited produces synthetic gypsum to replace the use of natural gypsum in cement manufacturing. The company’s subsidiary, Shree Global Pte. Ltd., is engaged in the export of cement and clinker, as per IBEF.

