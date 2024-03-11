Best Buy, Sell Or Hold Stocks? Check Here Top 10 Stocks For Today(11th March) In Focus; Know More On Share Market By Experts

Home

Tata Communications Stock: The company has opened a new production and delivery facility in Los Angeles that will support the future development of its services and business growth.

Stocks To Watch Out For Today

On 7th March, BSE Sensex rose 33.40 points to close at 74,119.39. The index reached an all-time high of 74,245.17. The Nifty went up by 19.50 points to close at 22,494.50. The index made an all-time high of 22,525.65.

On 7th March, The Nifty Bank index which comprises data of 12 banking stocks, tanked by 129.60 points or 0.27 per cent to settle at 47,835.80.

On 7th March, The Nifty Midcap100 and Smallcap100 went up by 0.22 per cent and 0.85 per cent, respectively.

Stocks to watch on Monday, March 11:

Interglobe Aviation: According to the reports, a block deal is expected today wherein the company’s promoters Rakesh Gangwal and family may offload 5.8 per cent stake.

HDFC Bank: CLSA has downgraded rating for the stock as an ‘outperform’ view and a reduced target of Rs 1650.

NLC India: The company will open OFS today for retail investors. In the non-retail category, the OFS was oversubscribed by 2.92 times.

LIC and other insurance stocks: LIC, NBP expanded 67 per cent. In February, there was a significant growth in new business premiums (NBP).

HG Infra: The company received an order worth Rs 610 crore from NHAI for construction of a 4-lane highway in Jamshedpur.

Sonata Software: There will be the integration of Sonata Harmoni.AI with Microsoft Azure AI service.It will help Sonata’s collaboration with Microsoft Fabric and its position as a Microsoft AI Partner Council member.

Gujarat Gas/BPCL: Gujarat Gas and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). According to which Gujarat Gas and BPCL will collaborate on various fronts to streamline operations and improve service delivery.

Muthoot Capital Services: The company has issued Commercial Paper (CP) of Rs 25 crore in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India.

Vedanta: The SEBI has issued an administrative warning to Vedanta for publishing information related to its unlisted ultimate holding company.

RVNL Stock: The company received an order worth over Rs 409 crore from Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board for the development of distribution infrastructure at the North Zone of Himachal Pradesh.

BHEL/NBCC Stock: BHEL entered into two Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with NBCC (India) for: Redevelopment of identified properties/facilities & renting/licensing of identified buildings/properties of BHEL.

Tata Communications Stock: The company has opened a new production and delivery facility in Los Angeles that will support the future development of its services and business growth.

Titagarh Rail Systems Stock and RVNL Stock: Titagarh received an order of around Rs 1909 crore from the Railway Board & RVNL has received 4 orders totalling around Rs 2093 crore.

Dwarikesh Sugar Stock: The company’s board has approved share buyback of Rs 31.51 crore for Rs 105 per share, a 29 per cent premium to the Friday’s closing.



M&M Stock: HSBC has maintained buy on the counter with a target of Rs 2300 per share.

