Best Buy, Sell Or Hold Stocks? Check Here Top 10 Stocks For Today(12th March) In Focus; Know More On Share Market By Experts

Aditya Birla Capital Stock: The company has announced the merger of Aditya Birla Capital with its subsidiary Aditya Birla Finance.

Stocks To Watch Out For Today

On 11th March, BSE Sensex went down by 616.75 points to settle at 73,502.64. The Nifty50 also declined by 160.90 points or 0.72 per cent to settle at 22,332.65. Decline in stock market was seen amid sell in banking stocks and over weak trends in U.S. Market.

Nifty Bank index which comprises data of 12 banking stocks, tanked by 507.95 points or 1.06 per cent to finish at 47,327.85.

According To Experts & Zee Business, Here are some stocks that will be in focus on Tuesday, March 12:

Mahindra & Mahindra Stock: The company has released its February production sales and export figures. RVNL Stock: Rail Vikas Nigam Limited emerged as the Lowest Bidder (L1) from Central Railway for telecommunication and signalling work for the provision of automatic block signalling on the Khapri-Sewagram section of the Nagpur Division. Aditya Birla Capital Stock: The company has announced the merger of Aditya Birla Capital with its subsidiary Aditya Birla Finance. KEI Industries Stock: The company approved an interim dividend of Rs 3.5 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each for the Financial Year 2023-24 which will bring the stock in focus today. UCO Bank Stock: The bank comes under the focus after the reports of investigation by CBI. The bank said that reports about steps taken by the CBI in accordance with their systems and protocols of investigation do not contain any new material information that has not been disclosed by the Bank earlier. ITC Stock : British American Tobacco (BAT) may offload a stake in ITC as per the report. The company may mop-up $200-$300 crore through the stake sale. Kfin Technologies Stock : Kotak Bank may aggregate Rs 218 crore after selling 2% stake in the entity via a block deal. Aurobindo Pharma Stock: The company’s Andhra Pradesh facility received the Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) approval from the WHO. Zomato Stock: Global brokerage HSBC gave ‘buy’ rating to the company with a target price of Rs 200, implying an upside potential of Rs 200. Oil India Stock: Morgan Stanley has maintained an ‘overweight’ rating for the stock with a raised target price of Rs 745 as against the earlier set target price of Rs 487. Indraprastha Gas Stock : Morgan Stanley upgrades the rating for the stock to ‘overweight’ from the earlier ‘equal weight’, with a higher target price of Rs 522.

