Best Buy, Sell Or Hold Stocks? Check Here Top 10 Stocks For Today(13th March) In Focus; Know More On Share Market By Experts

Bajaj Auto Stock: The company announced the buyback of shares via the tender route at a price of Rs 10,000. It will be closed today.

Stocks To Watch Out For Today

Stocks to watch on Wednesday, March 13: The National Payments Corp of India (NPCI) may approve a third-party application provider licence for Paytm, formally known as One 97 Communications, by March 15, according to the reports. It will keep Paytm stock in focus today.

On 13 March, BSE Sensex closed at 73,667.96, i.e. up by 165.32 pts or 0.22 on March 12, while Nifty 50 closed at 22,335.70, up by 3.05 or 0.01%.

According To Experts & Zee Business,

Here are some stocks that will be in focus on Wednesday, March 13:

Paytm Stock: The National Payments Corp of India (NPCI) may approve a third-party application provider license for Paytm, formally known as One 97 Communications, by March 15, according to the reports. This will keep paytm stock in focus today. Aurobindo Pharma Stock: A subsidiary of the company, Eugia Pharma Specialities Ltd, the distribution of aseptic products which was halted earlier will not start operating in next week and restart all the lines by April 15, 2024. Muthoot Capital Stock: A subsidiary of Greaves Cotton, Greaves Finance Limited, announced a partnership withEV-focused lending platform evfin. The collaboration is of a total size of Rs 150 crore ($18 million USD) to run adoption of electric vehicles across India. Allcargo Logistics Stock: The company released its operational update for the month of February. ITC Stock : BAT who is the largest shareholder in the company, will offload 3.5 per cent of the stake in the entity via a bulk deal. However, BAT will still hold a big stake in the firm. Pharma stocks : The centre has released the strict UCPMP or Uniform Code for Pharmaceutical Marketing Practices for pharma companies. How will Pharma companies will take these codes and it will also impact on pharma stocks today. Bajaj Auto Stock : The company announced the buyback of shares via the tender route at a price of Rs 10,000. It will be closed today. Tata Group/ CG Power Stock : PM Modi will inaugurate 3 semiconductor projects of Rs 1.25 lakh crore today. TATA group has recently invested in a semiconductor chip plant in Gujarat. HG Infra Stock : The company receives an award with an LoA from the Indian Railways of Rs 709 crore. Oriental Rail Infra Stock : The company won an order for supplying additional 91 wagons from Indian Railways. Likhita Infra Stock : The company won an order amounting to Rs 106 crore from HPCL.

