Best Buy, Sell Or Hold Stocks? Check Here Top 10 Stocks For Today(14th March) In Focus; Know More On Share Market By Experts

South Indian Bank Stock: RBI has issued notices to South Indian Bank to stop issuing new co-branded cards, the lenders have notified in its exchanges on 13th March.

Stocks To Watch Out For Today

On March 13, the BSE Sensex tanked by 906.07 points or 1.23 per cent to finish at 72,761.89, The NSE Nifty50 went down by 338 points or 1.51 per cent to 21,997.70 on 13th March.

On March 13, Except IT, many secotoral indices ended in the red, with realty, media, PSU bank, telecom, power, oil & gas and metals went down by 4 to 6 percent.

According To Experts & Zee Business,

Here are some stocks that will be in focus on Thursday, March 14:

Sanofi India Stock: The company is entering into an exclusive distribution and promotion agreement with Emcure Pharmaceuticals for Sanofi’s cardiovascular products in India, effective immediately. IIFL Finance Stock: The company has raised the funds for an amount not exceeding Rs 1,500 crore on a right basis. South Indian Bank Stock: RBI has issued notices to South Indian Bank to stop issuing new co-branded cards, the lenders have notified in its exchanges on 13th March. However it can continue to service the existing customers who hold co-branded credit cards issued by the Bank. Cyient Stock: The company entered into a multiyear services agreement with Airbus for Cabin and Cargo Engineering. PC Jewellers Stock: State Bank of India (SBI) accepted the ‘One Time Settlement’ (“OTS”) proposal submitted by the PC Jewellers. Tata Motors Stock : The company is going to develop a vehicle manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu for which it has entered into an agreement with the Tamil Nadu government. ITC Stock : In the block deal 60 funds bought into the stock with major buyers being ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Government Of Singapore and BOFA Securities Europe among others. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Stock : The company has signed 2 contracts with the defense ministry worth Rs 8073 crore. KEC International Stock: The company has received orders worth Rs 2,257 crore. Indian Hume Pipe Stock: The company’s Joint Venture has secured an order worth Rs 1138 crore, in which its share stands at Rs 228 crore. RVNL Stock: The company’s RVNL-Salasar received an order of Rs 174 crore from Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission. DLF Stock: DLF IT Offices Chennai, the company’s subsidiary, has sold 4.67 acres of land to Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company for Rs 735 crore. Som Distilleries Stock: The company’s board will consider a stock split in its board meeting on April 2.

