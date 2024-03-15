Home

Best Buy, Sell Or Hold Stocks? Check Here Top 10 Stocks For Today(15th March) In Focus; Know More On Share Market By Experts

Paytm parent One97 Communications received National NPCI approval to participate in the UPI as a third-party application provider (TPAP) under the multi-bank model.

Stocks To Watch Out For Today

On March 14, BSE Sensex rose 335.39 points or 0.46 per cent to close at 73,097.28. The Nifty50 index climbed 148.95 points or 0.68 per cent to settle at 22146.65 on weekly expiry.

On March 14, Nifty Bank Index, which comprises 12 banking stocks data, went down by 191.35 points or 0.41 per cent to finish the session at 46,789.95.

According to Experts & Zee Business

Here are some stocks that will be in focus on Friday, March 15:

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) : As the central government announced a reduction of Rs 2 per litre each in the retail prices of petrol and diesel across the country, the stocks of state-run Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum will be in focus today. One97 Communications : Paytm parent One97 Communications received National NPCI approval to participate in the UPI as a third-party application provider (TPAP) under the multi-bank model. IIFL Finance: Fitch Ratings placed the NBFC in the ‘Rating Watch Negative’ category. Wipro: Desjardins selected the company to transform its credit solutions for members and clients. Navin Fluorine International: Investment Rs 250 crore will be made in the company’s subsidiary, Navin Fluorine Advanced Sciences. Mukka Proteins: Company bagged new order worth Rs 15.3 crore from Avanti Feeds Ltd for the supply of fish oil. Eris Lifesciences, Biocon : Eris Lifesciences announced the acquisition with the Biocon subsidiary, Biocon Biologics for Rs 1,242 crore. Apart from this It will also acquire a 19 per cent stake in Swiss Parenterals Ltd.

