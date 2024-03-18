Home

Best Buy, Sell Or Hold Stocks? Check Here Top 10 Stocks For Today(18th March) In Focus; Know More On Share Market By Experts

On March 15, The BSE Sensex went down by 454 points or 0.73 per cent to settle at 72,566.08, and the NSE nifty50 went down by 123.30 points or 0.56 per cent to 22,023.35.

On March 15,The Nifty Bank index that tracks the banking sector comprising 12 banking stocks, closed in the red at 46,594.10, down 195.85 points or 0.42 per cent.

The Nifty Midcap100 fell 0.46 percent while Smallcap100 went up by 0.39 percent

According To Experts And Zee Business, Know Here Top 10 Stocks In Focus Today

Tata Power Stocks/ Waree Renewable Stocks/ Solar Stocks: According to Zee Business research team, over 1 crore households are interested in the rooftop solar scheme in 20 days time. It will keep solar related stocks in focus today. HUDCO Stocks: The company may consider raising funds through the issue of bonds/debentures, up to Rs 40,000 crore and it may consider an increase in the overall borrowing limit from Rs 1,00,000 crore to Rs 1,50,000 crore. Premier Explosive Stocks: The company is going to set up a Defence Explosives, Raw Materials and Ammunition Plant at Rayagada district of Rs 864.00 crore. BEL Stocks: The company has declared a second interim dividend of Rs 0.70 for Rs 1 each fully paid up for the financial year 2023-24. Juniper Hotels Stocks: The company will release its Q3 results on Monday. REC Stocks: The company’s board will consider a dividend in a meeting on March 16. ONGC Stocks, RIL Stocks, Oil India Stocks: The government has raised windfall tax on crude petroleum by Rs 300 per tonne. For ATF, petrol and diesel, the windfall tax gains will be nil. It may impact oil companies stocks today. Shipping Corporation of India Stocks : Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets will list its shares on March 19. The stock will be there in the trade-to-trade settlement for a period of 10 days. HAL Stocks: The company entered into an agreement with the defense ministry for the upgradation of 25 Dornier aircrafts. Ircon International Stocks: The company won an order worth Rs 630.6 crore from National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. RailTel Corporation of India Stocks :The company won an order from the Bihar Educational Project for Rs 131 crore and has also secured a Rs 351 crore work order from the municipal corporation.

(With inputs from agencies.) .

(Disclaimer: The above article is meant for informational purposes only, and should not be considered as any investment advice.)

