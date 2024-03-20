Home

Business

Best Buy, Sell Or Hold Stocks? Check Here Top 10 Stocks For Today(20th March) In Focus; Know More On Share Market By Experts

Best Buy, Sell Or Hold Stocks? Check Here Top 10 Stocks For Today(20th March) In Focus; Know More On Share Market By Experts

NTPC Stock: The company has decided to issue unsecured non-convertible debentures of Rs 1,500 crore for a tenor of two years.

Stocks To Watch Out For Today

On 20th March, BSE Sensex went down by 736.37 points to settle at 72,012.05. The NSE Nifty ended in the red trajectory at 21,817.45, which was down by 238.25 points or 1.08 per cent.

On 20th March, Nifty Bank, which tracks data of 12 banking stocks, fell 191.10 points or 0.41 per cent to finish the session at 46,384.80.

According To Experts And Zee Business, Know Here Top 10 Stocks In Focus Today

ITI Ltd Stock: 27,36,405 equity shares transfferred to the Special National Investment Fund (SNIF) by the government on March 12, 2024. GPT Healthcare Stock: The company’s profit after tax increased to Rs 11.47 crore as compared to Rs 8.354 crore a year ago. The company has also declared a second interim dividend at the rate of 10 per cent on the face value of the equity shares of Rs 10 which will keep stock in focus. KIOCL Stock: The company installed four No’s vertical pressure filters with the capacity 100 tonnes/hr. each filter in its Pellet Plant Unit. NTPC Stock: The company has decided to issue unsecured non-convertible debentures of Rs 1,500 crore for a tenor of two years. Route Mobile Stock: Proximus Opal gives an open offer to buy 1.64 crore shares from public shareholders at a price of Rs 1626.4 during the period March 27 and April 12. Aurobindo Pharma Stock: The company got the USFDA approval for the nasal spray. Its a medicine which can come out during the first quarter of the fiscal year 2025. Zomato Stock : The company yesterday announced a complete vegetarian delivery service and said it will roll back the scheme incase of negative results. Brokerage firm Bernstein maintained an Outperform view on Zomato with a new target price of Rs 200 as against Rs 180 earlier. Shakti Pumps Stock: The company announced its QIP with a floor price pegged at Rs 1272.09 per share, and the issue price for the same will be decided at the board’s meeting scheduled on March 22. NCL Industries Stock: Promoter Penmetsa Narasimha Raju sold 75,000 shares in the open market and his stake was reduced to 2.07 per cent after the stake sale. Eicher Motors: UBS has double upgraded the stock to buy with a higher target price of Rs 5000 per share.

(With inputs from agencies.)

(Disclaimer: The above article is meant for informational purposes only, and should not be considered as any investment advice.)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.