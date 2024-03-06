Home

Best Buy, Sell Or Hold Stocks? Check Here Top 10 Stocks For Today(6th March) In Focus; Know More On Share Market By Experts

Wipro Stock: General Motors and Wipro entered into partnership to develop a B2B sales platform for buying and selling automotive software.

Stocks To Watch Out For Today

On 5th March 2024, Sensex went down to a low of 73,412.25 in early trading to end at 73,677.13, which is still down by 195.16 points.

On 5th March 2024, The Nifty 50 opened lower at 22,371.25, later on decreased up to 22,269.15 during intraday trades. However when the trading session was over it was down by 49.30 points to close at 22,356.30.

Stocks to watch on Wednesday, March 6: Which are the top stocks recommended by Market experts today? Confused about your portfolio? Which stock should you buy or sell now? Read more in detail.

Here are some stocks that will be in focus on Wednesday, March 6:

Wipro Stock: General Motors and Wipro entered into partnership to develop a B2B sales platform for buying and selling automotive software. NHPC Stock: PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the 1,200 MW Jalaun Ultra Renewable Energy Power Park situated in Orai and Madhogarh Tehsil of District Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh on March 4, 2024. Bundelkhand Saur Urja, is a subsidiary company of NHPC, will develop the solar park with an investment of Rs 796.96 crore, after investment approval. Signature Global Stock: Signatureglobal Business Park, a wholly owned subsidiary, approved the investment of Rs 29 crore 90 lakhs. SBPPL received an LOI from the Directorate of Town & Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana, for setting up a project over an area of 128.69 acres, the company needs to have a minimum paid-up capital of Rs 35 crore. CG Power & Industrial Solutions Stock: The company received a demand order from the Income Tax Department for the AY 2022-23, amounting to Rs 1,88,78,91,580. Sonata Software Stock: The company is going to set up a delivery centre in Kraków, Poland. It is mainly made to meet the demands for business transformation, cost optimisation and modernisation, initiatives from global clients in Europe. Zomato Stock: A block deal of 17.64 crore shares changing hands is expected wherein Antfin Singapore via the deal can offload its stake in the entity. Samvardhana Motherson: The company’s promoter will dilute 4.5 per cent stake in the entity at a price of Rs 121-122 per share, with a discount of 4 per cent from the previous close. JM Financial Stock: RBI restricted JM Financial to stop lending against shares and debentures as they found irregularities in the IPO financing. IIFL Finance: Brokerage firm Jefferies double downgraded the stock and suggested to hold. It also reduced the target to Rs 435 as compared to the earlier Rs 765.

(With inputs from agencies.)

(Disclaimer: The above article is meant for informational purposes only, and should not be considered as any investment advice.)

