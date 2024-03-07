Best Buy, Sell Or Hold Stocks? Check Here Top 10 Stocks For Today(7th March) In Focus; Know More On Share Market By Experts

Home

Infosys Stock: The stock is in focus after the company has renewed its partnership with the ATP Tour till 2026.

BSE Sensex on Thursday started at 74,242.74 against the previous day close of 74,085.99. The Nifty50 index also started in the green at 22,505.30 and again hit a new record high of 22,523.75.

On 6th March, Sensex advanced by 429.47 points and hit a record high of 74,106.60, showing a positive trend NSE Nifty50 also rose by 117.15 points and touched a high record of 22,473.45 during the intra-day trade on 6th March 2024.

Here are some stocks that will be in focus on Thursday, March 7

Mahindra and Mahindra Stock: Prudential Management and Services,who is The company’s promoter, may sell a 0.76 per cent stake in the entity via a block deal at Rs 1,911.50–1,970.65 apiece. Infosys Stock: The stock is in focus after the company has renewed its partnership with the ATP Tour till 2026. It will benefit Infosys’ to gain more expertise in digital technologies like data analytics, and Cloud artificial intelligence. HAL Stock: As the company signed an amendment to the LCA IOC contract, the stock has come into focus today. The revised value of the contract is Rs 5,077.95 crore. United Spirits Stock: The Deputy Commissioner of State Tax, Mumbai, has demanded Central Sales Tax of Rs 3.26 crore & MVAT of Rs 1.21 crore (including a penalty of Rs 1 lakh) on non-submission of statutory declaration forms. Jupiter Wagons Stock: Company received an offer to manufacture and supply 2,237 BOSM Wagons for a contract value of over Rs 956 crore from the Railway Ministry. Power Finance Corporation Stock: The company’s board will decide on its interim dividend in a March 11 meeting. Mishra Dhatu Nigam Stock: The company will decide on its interim dividend for FY 2023–24 in a March 14 meeting. NLC India Stock: The centre will offload a 5% stake in the company via an OFS, for which the floor price is pegged at Rs 212 per share. IGL Stock: The company reduced the CNG price in the Delhi/NCR region by Rs 2.5 per kg after which stock has come under the focus. GPT Infra Stock: The company received an order worth Rs 135 crore from North Central Railways. IRB Infra Stock: The toll collection for the company in February increased to Rs 462.2 crore, up 31.4 per cent YoY. AllCargo Gati Stock: Volume in February for the company increased to 15 per cent on-year. Prataap Snacks Stock: The company said instances of tax evasion are baseless and incorrect. Prestige Estates Stock: The company launched its new luxury residential project, Prestige Somerville, in Whitefield, Bengaluru with a potential revenue of Rs 800 crore. Zomato Stock: Antfin Singapore sold a 2.02 per cent stake at Rs 160.25 per share, In a block deal on Wednesday, whereas Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) bought a 6.5 per cent stake at Rs 160.1 per share.

