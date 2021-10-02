New Delhi: As the company completed 29 years, MD and CEO of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) Punit Goenka on Saturday (October 2) said the company is looking forward to many more successful years ahead. Goenka went on to share about the company’s remarkable journey and said it would not have been possible without the company employees’ persistence and hard work.Also Read - ZEEL-Sony Merged Entity Will be Super Blue-Chip Company: Enam Group Chairman Vallabh Bhansali

"I am delighted to share that on this day, 29 years ago, we set pen to paper and laid the foundation of an extraordinary institution and an Academy of Talent, which we called ZEE. Back then, a lot of people thought it was a bold and impossible idea, but the power of passion and perseverance paid off and here we are today, celebrating 29 glorious years of ZEE!" Goenka said.

He added, "These 29 years have been remarkable to say the least! A journey wherein we embedded a culture of consistent value creation and sustained growth. This would not have been possible without your persistence and hard work."

On dealing with challenges

A strong believer of hard work, Punit Goenka’s mantra in challenging situations is to look at the silver lining instead of the dark cloud.

Admitting that this journey had its fair share of challenges, Goenka said, “My mantra in these situations has always been to look at the silver lining instead of the dark cloud; or to put it simply, to consistently focus on one’s work and believe that every difficult phase shall certainly pass. In fact, these ups and downs have been extremely consequential in building our resilience, enabling us to remain committed towards the Company’s growth and profitability.”

“Today, the words ‘Entertainment’ and ‘ZEE’ are spoken in consonance, which speak immensely of our success and this precious asset we have created together. This dream that we have built & nurtured over almost three decades, has transformed into a global conglomerate, with our synergised efforts and actions. Let us all today, celebrate our accomplishments by reinforcing the power of optimism and togetherness. After all, it is this ethos that has enabled us to stay rooted in our rich value system and yet be global in our aspirations,” Goenka said.

The proposed merger with Sony

Addressing his employees, Goenka said, “I cherish the strong bond we have formed over the years, which has always enabled me to be as candid as I can, in sharing my thoughts with all of you. The best is yet to come! The proposed merger with Sony Pictures Networks India will make us the largest Media & Entertainment company in the country. I am extremely confident that with Sony as partners in our value creation journey, the combined synergies will help us strengthen our capabilities to create sharper content, that enriches the lives of our consumers.”

He added, “I am always with you in this journey, and we will continue to walk this path together to script newer successes. I am humbled by your unwavering support to the Company, and I doff my hat to the leadership team at ZEE, for instilling a healthy and collaborative culture that enables you to push the boundaries consistently.”

Transforming obstacles into possibilities and successful outcomes

Goenka reminded people that “we all gain a series of great opportunities that are often disguised as impossible situations.” He said, “The key is to transform our obstacles into possibilities and eventually successful outcomes. I firmly believe the time to change is now, as we together step into the 30th year of the Company that awaits to be filled with success, glory, growth, and profitability.”

As a parting shot, he added, “Always remember, that being challenged in life is inevitable but being defeated is optional. The choice will always be yours alone! My heartiest congratulations to each and every one of you on achieving this glorious milestone! To this and many more!”