Best Stocks To Buy, Sell Or Hold? Check Here Top 10 Stocks In Focus For Today (5th March); Know More On Share Market By Experts

Gift Nifty futures traded weak by 9.95 points or 0.04 per cent at 22,488, indicating a sluggish opening for the NSE, BSE markets today.

On 4th March, BSE Sensex climbed 66.14 points to settle at an all-time high of 73,872.29. The Nifty went up by 27.20 points, or 0.12 per cent, to close at a lifetime high of 22,405.60 points.

Here are some stocks that will be in focus on Tuesday, March 5:

Tata Motors Stock: The board of Tata Motors approved the proposal of the demerger of Tata Motors Ltd into two separate listed companies. According to which commercial vehicle business and its related investments will become one entity, and the passenger vehicle business, including PV, EV, JLR and its related investments, will become another entity. Cyient Stock: The company entered into the new partnership with Massachusetts Medical Device Industry Council which operates in the healthcare sector, and also have expertise in engineering and digital technologies. Jindal Stainless Stock: As India’s mission is to achieve net zero carbon emissions, Jindal Stainless commenced the maiden usage of green hydrogen in its stainless steel plant in Hisar, Haryana. Angel One Stock: The company announced that its number of orders in February increased upto Rs 17.266 crore against Rs 8.35 crore and client base increased to Rs 2.143 crore against Rs 1.333 crore. PVR Inox Stock: The company launched a 6-screen cinema in Haryana & now it has become the largest multiplex network with 1,732 screens across 363 properties in 113 cities . L&T, Dynamatic Tech Stock: As per Zee Business exclusive, the 2 companies may secure a big order Hindustan Aeronautics for supplying aviation parts. IIFL Finance Stock: The RBI has barred the company from issuing fresh gold loan amid citing “material supervisory concerns” observed in the non-bank financier’s gold loan portfolio. Macrotech Developers Stocks: The company’s QIP is set to launch on March 4 with a floor price set at Rs 1129.48 per share, i.e. a discount of 4.4 per cent to the CMP. BEML/ BEL/ Mishra Dhatu Nigam Stock: The defence ministry signed a MoU with BEL, BEML and Mishra Dhatu for the development of advanced fueling and control system of engines used in the heavy duty application. IEX Stock : Volume at energy trading companies logged 15.4 percent on year growth. AU Small Finance Bank Stock: The RBI has approved the merger of Fincare Small Finance Bank and AU Small Finance Bank which will become effective from April 1, 2024. Tanla Platforms Stock: The company has launched Messaging as a Platform (MaaP) for telco players. Park Hotels Stock: The company has announced good Q3 results with revenues up by 13.2 percent on year, while profit soared 45.7 per cent on year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

(Disclaimer: The above article is meant for informational purposes only, and should not be considered as any investment advice.)

