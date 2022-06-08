New Delhi: Vishal Garg, CEO of Better.com, who had faced flak for terminating 900 of his employees on a Zoom call has come under the scanner again. This time, Garg has been in soup after a former employee of the online mortgage website sued the company and Garg accusing them of misleading the investors.Also Read - Better.com CEO Vishal Garg Taking Time Off After Controversial Zoom Call Firing

As per a report of Reuters, Sarah Pierce, a former executive vice-president for sales and operations at the company, has filed a lawsuit in a US district court, southern district of New York, claiming that Garg misrepresented Better.com’s statement to ensure investors go through a SPAC merger instead of withdrawing due to its financial condition.

However, the company’s lawyer has rubbished Pierce’s claims. “We have reviewed the claims in the complaint and strongly believe them to be without merit,” a lawyer for Better.com said in an emailed statement to Reuters. “The company is confident in our financial and accounting practices, and we will vigorously defend this lawsuit,” the lawyer said.

Earlier in December 2021, Garg had grabbed limelight for firing nearly nearly 900 employees over a Zoom call triggering widespread outrage. Garg and his firm were widely criticised for the “insensitive move”.