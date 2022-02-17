Air India on Thursday released a statement to caution flyers about an advertising campaign that has been launched by a company with the name Builder.ai. “An advertising campaign in print media, digital media and OOH has been launched by a company with the name Builder.ai. The campaign of this company is claiming to have developed the prototype of an app especially for Air India,” the airline said in a statement.Also Read - 'I Know We Have Work To Do': N Chandrasekaran's Stirring Speech For New Air India Flight Plan

The airline tweeted from its official handle that this prototype has been developed “without the involvement or consent of Air India”. “Air India has not awarded any contract or given permission to Builder.ai to develop any app, nor have we engaged their services for any digital activity,” it said. Also Read - Tata Group Committed To Making Air India World Class, Says Chairman N Chandrasekaran

It further said, “Any data collected through this QR code/app of Builder.ai has the potential threat of misuse and Air India shall not be held responsible in case of any data misue or financial implications arising out of this.” Also Read - Mehmet İlker Aycı —Former Chairman Turkish Airlines—is the New CEO and MD of Air India