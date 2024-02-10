Home

BEWARE! Fraudsters Are Sending FAKE Summons For GST Violations, Here’s How To Identify Them

Taxpayers can check the veracity of any communication from DGGI/CBIC by using the ‘VERIFY CBIC-DIN’ window on the CBIC’s website.

The fake summons that are being sent out might look real because they have a Document Identification Number. (Representational image)

GST Violations: The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has recently noticed that some individuals with fraudulent intent are creating and sending fake summons to the taxpayers who may or may not be under investigation by the DGGI.

The fake summons that are being sent out might look real because they have a Document Identification Number (DIN), but these DIN numbers are not issued by DGGI in the case of these entities. To deal with this issue, DGGI has been taking serious steps by informing and filing complaints with the Police against those involved in creating and sending fake and fraudulent summons.

CBIC has issued Circular No. 122/41/2019-GST dated 5 November 2019 regarding the generation and quoting of DIN on communications sent by CBIC officers to taxpayers. For the awareness of the taxpayers, it is reminded that taxpayers can verify the genuineness of any communication (including Summons) from the Department by using the ‘VERIFY CBIC-DIN’ window on the CBIC’s website or the DIN Utility Search on the online portal of Directorate of Data Management (DDM), CBIC.

Individual taxpayers who get summons from DGGI/CBIC formations that seem suspicious or possibly fake may immediately report them to the concerned jurisdictional DGGI/ CBIC office also for verification so that necessary action against those responsible for these fraudulent activities can be taken.

