New Delhi: With a rise in the number of fraud cases related to income tax, the Income Tax Department cautioned taxpayers to beware of fake calls or messages and fraudulent emails.

Taxpayers must be careful not to respond to the emails and messages and not click on any link shared in them. These fake websites contain fake notices and links that have harmful codes to lure customers into giving out personal details. If at all a link is opened the person must avoid filling in personal details at all costs.

Here are some of the points to be noted to avoid falling into such traps of fraudsters:

Check the domain name carefully. Fake emails usually have misspelt or incorrect variants of the Income Tax Department websites. Phishing emails also have incorrect email header.

Beware of SMS or email campaigns such as tax refund messages.

The I-T Department does not ask for PIN, OTP, Password. NEVER give such access information if asked, they are fake .

. Do not give details of credit/debit cards, ATM, banks, income tax details or other financial account related details through email, SMS or phone calls.

give details of credit/debit cards, ATM, banks, income tax details or other financial account related details through email, SMS or phone calls. Do not open any attachments in a suspicious email. It may contain malicious code.

Taxpayers are advised to report and block any such suspicious notification received in the form of email or SMS. Fraudulent sources behind the messages, emails or calls may be seeking a person’s bank details or any other identification that would help them with several violations like black money and benami transactions.