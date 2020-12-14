Ration Card Rules: The new rule released by the Centre states that your ration card can be cancelled in three months if it is not used to collect food grains and other food items. Earlier this year, the government had announced a ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ scheme for the economically weaker section of India in order to ensure that no one starves amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, the rules under it keep changing from time to time. Also Read - With COVID Cases in Surging in Central Government Offices, Centre Issues Fresh Guidelines | Read Here

The new ration card rule has been implemented with simple logic that if a person does not avail the benefit for up to three months, they are capable of fending for themselves without the government aid.

This means that a person who has a ration card needs to get their ration within the span of every three months or their ration card will be considered expired.

States like Bihar and Madhya Pradesh have started executing the rule, while the Uttar Pradesh Food Supply Department has asked for a district-wise report on the same.

What is ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ scheme?

The government implemented the ‘one nation, one ration card’ scheme across the country effective 1st June 2020. The scheme allows states to borrow an additional amount of up to two per cent of their respective gross state domestic product (GSDP) from the Centre in view of COVID-19. A total of nine states — Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Goa, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Tripura and Uttar Pradesh. — have implemented the plan.