Bhai Dooj Bank Holiday: Both public and private sector banks across some states/cities will remain shut on Wednesday on the occasion of Govardhan Pooja/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Bhai Bij/Bhai Dooj/Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Laxmi Puja. A day after, Banks will be shut in Sikkim, Manipur, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Ningol Chakkouba.

Full List of Cities/States Where Banks Will Remain Shut On October 26

Gujarat

Maharastra

Karnataka

Uttarakhand

Sikkim

Jammu

Uttar Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh

Srinagar

Ahmedabad

Belapur

Bengaluru

Dehradun

Kanpur

Mumbai

Nagpur

For the unversed, the RBI has divided the list of bank holidays into three categories in addition to national holidays. It covers the Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, the Negotiable Instruments Act, and banks.

Though banks will remain closed tomorrow, customers should not worry as online internet banking services will be available as usual.