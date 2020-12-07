New Delhi: In a major relief for passengers scheduled to fly tomorrow, the Air India on Monday announced a no-show waiver and free reschedule in view of disturbances due to the ‘Bharat Bandh’ call on Tuesday by farmers protesting against the new agri laws. Also Read - Bharat Bandh on Dec 8: Delhi's Azadpur Mandi, Other Mandis to Remain Closed on Tuesday

“For passengers who are unable to reach the airport due to possible disturbance on 8th December, no-show charges will be waived and one free date change allowed for those with confirmed tickets for travel on 8th Dec, 2020 from any Indian airport,” the airlines said in a statement. Also Read - Bharat Bandh: Odisha Civil Services Main Exam Postponed | Check New Date Here

It also issued an advisory asking passengers to keep the situation in mind and have enough time in hand to reach the airport.

“Due to expected disturbance tomorrow, i.e. on 8th December, 2020, availability of public transport might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep sufficient time in hand for their journey to the airport,” the airlines tweeted.

#FlyAI : Due to expected disturbance tomorrow i.e. 8th December’20 availability of public transport might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep sufficient time in hand for their journey to the Airport. — Air India (@airindiain) December 7, 2020

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, are protesting against the new farm laws, which they claim will dismantle the minimum support price (MSP) system, leaving them at the “mercy” of big corporate houses and have given the call for a nationwide ‘Bharat Bandh’ on Tuesday in support of their demands.

Meanwhile, farmer leaders have said that nobody should be forced to observe the strike and that emergency services will be allowed.