New Delhi: A joint forum of central trade unions have given a call for nationwide strike on March 28 and 29 to protest against the various policies of the Central government affecting workers. The All India Bank Employees Association has said on Facebook that banking sector will be joining the strike too.

The call for a nationwide strike was taken after a meeting of the joint platform of central trade unions on March 22, 2022. After taking stock of preparations in various states, the unions announced a two-day all-India strike against "the anti-worker, anti-farmer, anti-people and anti-national policies" of the BJP-led central government.

Why are bank unions joining the strike?

The bank unions are participating in the strike to protest against the government's plan to privatise public sector banks, as well as the Banking Laws Amendment Bill 2021. Banks have said that the pensions of workers who are about to retire, would not be affected if they participate in the strike.

Services likely to be hit

Meanwhile, the State Bank of India (SBI) in a statement said that the banking services may get impacted as various employee unions have called for the strike on March 28-29. The SBI said it has been advised by the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) that All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA), Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) and All India Bank Officers’ Association (AIBOA) have served a notice about their decision to go on a nationwide strike.

Which other sectors are expected to participate?

Workers from various other sectors such as coal, steel, oil, telecom, postal, income tax, copper, and insurance are likely to take part in the strike, an NDTV report said. The unions in the railways and defence sector would be making mass mobilisation in support of the strike at several hundreds of spots across the country, it added.