New Delhi/Chennai: The Bharat Bandh called by farmer organisations on Tuesday had no visible impact on trade, transport or other commercial activities, industry insiders said.

The farmers from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, who have been agitating over the "black laws" since November 26 at several borders of the national Capital, called for the 'Bharat Bandh' on Tuesday. Besides the bandh, there was also a call for no vehicular movement — Chakka Jam — across the nation from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

However, no impact was felt at markets, banks, stock exchange or even airports across the country.

Normal operations were reported from markets in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangaluru and other places.

Among sectors, state-run banks operated normally without major impact of the Bharat Bandh.

Bank unions, however, decided to put on black badges in support of farmers’ call of repealing the three laws.

All India Bank Employees’ Association General Secretary C.H. Venkatachalam had told IANS that “government-owned banks will work as usual. Our protest against the three farm bills will be shown wearing black badges”.

In line with the public sector banks, state-run insurance companies were also operating normally on Tuesday.

Officials with major public and private sector banks said that they have sent advisories that although operations are meant to be normal, decisions by bank branches should be taken at the local level after gauging the situation.

In terms of transport, air and road sector operations remained normal.

An Airports Authority of India Spokesperson said that operations were not effected at any of the airport across the country.

Operations at the Delhi airport ran smoothly with flights being operated on schedule.

Airlines said that most of the flights operated on schedule.

“Operations are as per schedule,” an Air India Spokesperson told IANS adding that flights operated on time.

A private airline official added: “No impact has been seen on our operations as of now. Passenger traffic was not reported to have been impacted across any station.”

Despite smooth operations, on their part, airlines had provisioned to waive rescheduling, no-show, who could not report for their flights amid traffic disruption caused due to the strike.

“For passengers who are unable to reach the Airport due to possible disturbance on 8th Dec’20, no-show charges will be waived and one free date change allowed for those with confirmed tickets for travel on 8th Dec’20 from any Indian Airport,” the national carrier said in a tweet.

According to airline major IndiGo: “In the wake of Bharat Bandh across the country, we are offering waivers in change or cancellation fee (fare difference applicable) for travel scheduled today i.e. 8th Dec 2020, to and from all domestic stations.”

“However, waivers will be given case on case basis only and as per the impact at the station. We are continuously monitoring the situation and will share further update in case of an extension.”

Traders claimed that no effect was witnessed on commercial activities across the country.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said: “As usual the markets in Delhi and across the country remained fully operative conducting smooth business activities, including Delhi.”

“Movement of goods all over the country also remained unaffected,” it added.

The CAIT claimed that more than seven crore business establishments were completely open throughout the country and business activities continued unabated.

CAIT and the All India Transport Welfare Association (AITWA), the largest organisation of the transport sector on Monday, gave a nationwide call to traders and transporters to keep their business establishments open on ‘Bharat Bandh’.

According to CAIT Secretary General, Praveen Khandelwal, business establishments and transport companies prominently in Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, West Bengal, among other states remained completely operative where both wholesale and retail markets remained operational in full force and transport services were also conducted smoothly.

In addition, AITWA claimed that the transport business in the country was fully operational despite the bandh.

As per AITWA furnished data, about 90 lakh trucks and other vehicles ply every day on India’s roads, out of which around 20 lakh ferry goods via inter-city transport, while the rest operate on a intra-state level.