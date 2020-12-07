Bharat Bandh Latest Updates: In the wake of the Bharat Bandh called by the famers across the country, the essential supplies in the national capital will be worst hit as Azadpur Mandi and all other mandis in the city will remain closed on Tuesday. Also Read - Bharat Bandh: Odisha Civil Services Main Exam Postponed | Check New Date Here

"Delhi's Azadpur Mandi and all other mandis in the city will remain closed tomorrow in support of 'Bharat Bandh' call made by farmers," Adil Ahmed Khan, Chairman of Azadpur Mandi said.

Supplies of essentials like vegetables and fruits are likely to be affected in the city on Tuesday as various unions and associations of cab drivers and mandi traders have decided to join the 'Bharat Bandh' strike called by farmers.

The work at major wholesale vegetable and fruit markets is likely to be hampered with a section of traders favouring the farmers’ demands.

“I have received calls from several traders’ associations for strike on Tuesday. I believe the Mandis at Ghazipur, Okhla and Narela will also be closed due to ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by farmers,” Adil Khan said.

Khan said he personally has appealed to people from all walks of life to support the farmers who feed the country.

The Chairman of Ghazipur wholesale Mandi for vegetables, fruits and poultry and meat said many traders’ association in the market have said they will join the strike.

In the meantime, the prices of vegetables and fruits in Delhi-NCR are likely to go up as supplies have halved at Azadpur Mandi.

According to a trader, supplies have gone down by 40-50 per cent due to the farmers’ protest. Moreover, if the protest continues, there will be a scarcity of vegetables and fruits in Delhi-NCR and prices are likely to go up.