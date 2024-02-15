Home

Bharat Bandh on Feb 16: List Of Trains To Be Affected Due To Farmers Protest, Check Full List

Bharat Bandh on Feb 16: While 3 trains have been cancelled, 7 other trains have been diverted due to all India strike called by the farmers.

Bharat Bandh Train Cancellation: To intensify their demands further, several farm unions, including the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), have called for a Gramin Bharat Bandh \on Friday, February 16. The agitating farmers have urged like-minded farmers’ organisations to unite and take part in the February 16 Gramin Bharat Bandh.

Because of the farmers’ protest, train and bus services are likely to be affected across the country. In the meantime, the farm unions said transportation, agricultural activities, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) rural works, private offices, village shops, and rural industrial and service sector institutions are expected to remain closed due to farmer strike.

Internet Services Suspended in Punjab

In the meantime, Internet services have been suspended in certain areas of Punjab’s Patiala, Sangrur and Fatehgarh Sahib districts till February 16 on the orders of the Ministry of Home Affairs. The order came in the wake of the farmers ‘Delhi Chalo’ march.

As per the ministry order, Internet services will remain suspended in areas falling under police stations Shatrana, Samana, Ghanaour, Devigarh and Balbhera in Patiala, areas under police stations Khanauri, Moonak, Lehra, Sunam, Chajli in Sangrur and area under Fatehgarh Sahib police station.

Bharat Bandh: List of Services to be Impacted

One farmer said the trading and procurement of vegetables and other crops would be halted due to the protest and village shops, grain markets, vegetable markets, governmental and non-governmental offices, rural industrial and service sector establishments, as well as private sector enterprises, have been urged to shut down.”

Other shops and businesses in towns neighbouring the villages will also remain closed during the strike period.

The farmers said the public transport will not ply as the roadway employees will also be taking part in the Gramin Bharat bandh.

SKM NCC member Jagmohan Singh Patiala said the public transport will remain off the roads as the roadways employees unions are also a part of this protest call.

List of Trains Cancelled Due to Bharat Bandh

Train No 04547 (UMB-BTI) JCO

Train No 04753 (BTI-SGNR) JCO 15-02-24

Train No 04756 (SGNR-BTI) JCO 15-02-24

List Of Trains Diverted Due To Bharat Bandh

Train No 15708 (ASR-KIR) JCO 15-02-24 diverted via SNL-CDGUMB by skipping stoppage KNN, SIR, RPJ.

Train No 14612 (SVDK-GCT) JCO 15-02-24 diverted via SNL-CDGUMB without skipping any stoppage.

Train No 22430 (PTKC-DLI) JCO 15-02-24 diverted via LDH-DUIRPJ-UMB by skipping stoppage of SIR.

Train No 22705 (TPTY-JAT) JCO 13-02-24 diverted via UMB-CDGSNL without skipping any stoppage.

Train No 12317 (KOAA-ASR) JCO 14-02-24 diverted via UMBCDG-SNL by skipping stoppage of SIR.

Train No 12407 (NJP-ASR) JCO 14-02-24 diverted via UMB-CDGSNL without skipping any stoppage.

