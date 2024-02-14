Home

Business

Bharat Bandh on Feb 16: Offices, Banks May Remain Shut; Availability of Grocery, Other Essentials Likely to be Affected? All FAQs Answered

Bharat Bandh on Feb 16: Offices, Banks May Remain Shut; Availability of Grocery, Other Essentials Likely to be Affected? All FAQs Answered

Bharat Bandh on February 16: During the Bharat Bandh, disruptions in transportation services, affecting both the public and private sectors, are expected.

Bharat Bandh: The rural industrial and service sector institutions are also likely to be closed.

Bharat Bandh Latest Update: The protesting farmer unions under the umbrella of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) along with central trade unions have called for a day-long nation-wide strike on February 16 to press forth their demands. Called as Gramin Bharat Bandh, the strike will start from 6 AM to 4 PM as the farmers will join in massive chakka jam on major roads across the country from 12 PM to 4 PM. The farmers said a significant portion of both state and national highways in Punjab will be closed for four hours during the protest.

Trending Now

While holding a meeting in Ludhiana, Harinder Singh Lakhowal, the General Secretary of BKU Lakhowal, unveiled the strategy concerning the Gramin Bharat Bandh.

You may like to read

Bharat Bandh: Check Timing, Other Details

The day-long strike on February 16 will start from 6 AM to 4 PM as the farmers will join in massive chakka jam on major roads across the country from 12 PM to 4 PM.

The protesting farmers from Punjab, joined by counterparts from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, commenced their ‘Chalo Delhi’ march on February 13 following an inconclusive meeting with the Union government. Along with other protesters, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have also called the protest to press the Centre to accept their demands, including the enactment of a law to guarantee a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

SKM National Coordination Committee (NCC) member Dr Darshan Pal said the bandh call was planned in December and on this day, villages will remain closed for all agricultural activities and MNREGA and rural works.

Bharat Bandh: Will Emergency Services be Available?

He said that no farmer, agricultural worker or rural worker will work that day and they will ensure passage to emergency services of ambulances, death, marriage, medical shops, newspaper supply, students going for board exams and passengers to the airport. He further stated that the trading and procurement of vegetables and other crops would be halted.

According to the farmer leader, the village shops, grain markets, vegetable markets, governmental and nongovernmental offices, rural industrial and service sector establishments, as well as private sector enterprises, have been urged to shut down. He said the shops and businesses in towns neighbouring the villages will remain closed during the strike period.

How Bharat Bandh Will Impact Other Sectors:

During the Bharat Bandh, disruptions in transportation services, affecting both the public and private sectors, are expected.

Farming operations in the rural India might get affected as farmers participate in the strike.

The ongoing Activities under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) are likely to halt.

Will Banks, Office to Remain Closed?

During the day-long protest, various private and government offices along with village shops are Lilley to be closed on February 16.

Moreover, the rural industrial and service sector institutions are also likely to be closed.

Bharat Bandh: List of Services to be Exempted

The services that will be exempted during Bharat Bandh include ambulance operations, newspaper distribution, and essential services for weddings and medical shops. Students appearing for board exams will also be unaffected by the Bharat Bandh.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.