Bharat Bandh Today: Expressing resentment over arbitrary regulations and changes in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and alleged norm violations by e-commerce giants, traders across the country have called for a day-long Bharat Bandh on Friday. Issuing a statement, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) the umbrella body which has called for the strike said that over 8 crore traders belonging to more than 40,000 trade associations across country will observe the ‘Bharat Vyapar Bandh’ to protest against some of the “draconian, arbitrary and critical” amendments made recently in GST rules. Also Read - Mamata Banerjee Nearly Falls While Driving Electric Scooter to Protest Fuel Price Hike | Watch

While calling for the Bharat Bandh, the CAIT urged the government to rectify glitches in e-commerce for preventing violation of law by foreign e-commerce companies. Also Read - Bharat Vyapar Bandh on 26 February, 2021: Bold Voice of Traders Should Reach Government, Says CAIT Secretary General

On the other hand, the All India Transport Welfare Association (AITWA) an apex body of 1 crore transporters have already supported the strike and has also announced ‘Chakka Jam’ of transport sector on Friday all over India. Also Read - Bharat Bandh on 26 February 2021: Over 8 Crore Traders to Protest Against GST, Fuel Price Hike and E-Way Bill

Giving further details, CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said that not only traders but even small industries, hawkers, and women entrepreneurs among others will also join the bandh.

Who are the protesters?

As per updates from the CAIT, more than 8 crore traders belonging to more than 40,000 business organisations across the country will join their ‘Bharat Vyapar Bandh’ by closing down their shutters in protest.

Moreover, the CAIT said several leading national and state-level organisations of small-scale industries, hawkers, women entrepreneurs, self-entrepreneurs and other sectors of trade have offered support to the bandh.

Apart from this, state-level organisations of chartered accountants and tax advocates in various states are supporting the bandh call.

Bharat Bandh: What to remain closed?

1) Road transport services across the country will be affected.

2) Shops, markets will remain partially shut, depending on respective associations’ decision.

3) Commercial markets across India.

4) Booking and movement of Bill-oriented goods will be hit.

Bharat Bandh: What won’t be affected?

1) Essential services, medicine shops, milk vegetable shops

2) Bank services