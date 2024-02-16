Home

Business

Bharat Bandh TODAY: Are Meat, Liquor Shops Closed In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram? Check Latest Update

The day-long protest begins from 6 AM to 4 PM. Farmers reportedly will join massive chakka jams on main roads nationwide from 12 pm to 4 pm on Friday.

Liquor Shop Closed

Bharat Bandh: Farmers’ umbrella body Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), along with central trade unions, have called for a ‘gramin bharat bandh’ or nationwide strike on February 16. This strike is in continuation of the ongoing ‘Delhi Chalo’ march, which is now in its fourth day. The farmers are demanding various reforms in the agriculture sector, including a law guaranteeing Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops. The ‘gramin bharat bandh’ will take place from 6 am to 4 pm, during which time there will also be massive chakka jams on roads from 12 pm to 4 pm. This strike is expected to have a significant impact on road and transport services, with reports suggesting that meat and liquor shops may also remain closed during this time period. However, as of now there is no confirmation on the same.

Are meat, liquor shops closed?

While there is no official notification regarding the closure of meat and liquor shops in Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram, it is likely that these establishments will remain closed due to the strike.

Although there is no official confirmation, it is advisable for residents of Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram to be prepared for the closure of meat and liquor shops.

What will be impacted and what will not

According to various media reports, there is a possibility that numerous private and government offices, as well as village shops, will be closed on Friday. Additionally, transportation services, agricultural activities, rural works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA), and rural industrial and service sector establishments are expected to be affected by closures.

However, Emergency services such as ambulance operations, marriage, medical shops, school, etc., will not be affected during the Bharat Bandh today.

Section 144 imposed in Noida

In view of the Bharat Bandh called by farmers’ unions on Friday, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police on Thursday said restrictions under CrPC Section 144, including a ban on unauthorized public assemblies, would be enforced across the district, reported news agency PTI.

Demands

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding a Minimum Support Price for crops based on the Swaminathan formula of C2 50 (input cost of capital 50%), legal guarantee of procurement, debt waiver, no hike in electricity tariff and no smart metres.

They have also demanded free 300 units of power for farming for domestic use and shops, comprehensive crop insurance, and a hike in pensions to ₹10,000 per month among others. In view of the Bharat Bandh called by farmers’ unions on Friday, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police on Thursday said restrictions under CrPC Section 144, including a ban on unauthorized public assemblies, would be enforced across the district, reported news agency PTI.

Traders say business as usual despite Bharat Bandh

Traders across India plan to keep their businesses running uninterrupted. This decision reflects their “commitment to serving communities and maintaining economic stability,” according to representatives from the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT). Speaking to ANI, CAIT President BC Bhartia and Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal emphasised the crucial role traders play in ensuring the availability of essential goods and services to the public during such events. They highlighted their right to conduct business and contribute to the nation’s economic stability. “Despite the Bharat Bandh called by farmers on 16th Feb, traders nationwide stand resilient in their commitment to serve communities and maintain economic stability. As, Secretary General of CAIT, I emphasize the vital role traders play in our nation’s economy. We assert our right to conduct business, urging fellow traders to keep establishments open,” posted on X.

