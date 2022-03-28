New Delhi: A 2-day Bharat Bandh (nationwide strike) called by a joint forum of central trade unions to protest against the government policies has partially impacted banking services on Monday. Reports claimed that a section of bank employees did not report for duty in support of the nationwide general strike. However, there was no major impact on the functioning of new generation private sector banks. For the uninitiated, All Indian Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), among others are demanding scrapping of the proposed changes in labour laws and privatisation in any form. Increased allocation of wages under MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Act) and regularisation of contract workers are also part of their demands.Also Read - Bharat Bandh: Power Ministry Puts Regional, State Control Room on High Alert to Ensure Round-the-clock Electricity Supply | Key Points
Here’s your 7-point cheatsheet to this big story:-
Also Read - Two-Day Bharat Bandh From Today: See What's Open, What's Closed Also Read - Bharat Bandh on Monday-Tuesday: Banks, Other Public Sectors to Join Strike; Services May be Hit
- Transactions at many public sector banks have been impacted as employees have not reported for duty.
- There might be a delay in cheque clearances and government treasury operation might also be affected by the strike.
- The impact of the strike is prominent in eastern India as many branches of public sector banks there are closed, All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) General Secretary C H Venkatachalam said.
- In the other regions, branches are open as officers are present but services are being impacted due to many employees participating in the strike, Venkatachalam added.
- Bank unions are protesting against the government move to privatise two public sector banks as announced in Budget 2021-22. They are also demanding an increase in interest rate on deposits and reduction in service charges.
- Most of the banks, including State Bank of India (SBI), have informed their customers about the proposed strike and likely impact on the services in advance.
- “We advise that while the bank has made necessary arrangements to ensure normal functioning in its branches and offices on the days of strike, it is likely that work in our bank may be impacted to a limited extent, by the strike,” SBI said in a regulatory filing.