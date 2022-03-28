New Delhi: A 2-day Bharat Bandh (nationwide strike) called by a joint forum of central trade unions to protest against the government policies has partially impacted banking services on Monday. Reports claimed that a section of bank employees did not report for duty in support of the nationwide general strike. However, there was no major impact on the functioning of new generation private sector banks. For the uninitiated, All Indian Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), among others are demanding scrapping of the proposed changes in labour laws and privatisation in any form. Increased allocation of wages under MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Act) and regularisation of contract workers are also part of their demands.Also Read - Bharat Bandh: Power Ministry Puts Regional, State Control Room on High Alert to Ensure Round-the-clock Electricity Supply | Key Points

Here’s your 7-point cheatsheet to this big story:-