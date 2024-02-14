Home

Business

Bharat Mart: India’s Mega Project In UAE That Is Set To Become Major Distribution Hub To Support Indian Products

Bharat Mart: India’s Mega Project In UAE That Is Set To Become Major Distribution Hub To Support Indian Products

Bharat Mart is an ambitious project by the Indian government, aimed at establishing a major distribution hub in the UAE to support Indian products.

Bharat Mart: India's Mega Project In UAE That Is Set To Become Major Distribution Hub To Support Indian Products (Image for representational purpose only)

Bharat Mart, a proposed warehousing facility by India in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is set to become operational by 2025. This facility aims to provide a platform for Indian exporters to showcase their products under one roof, similar to China’s ‘Dragon Mart’. With an expected coverage area of over 100,000 square meters, Bharat Mart will be a multipurpose facility offering a mix of warehouse, retail, and hospitality units.

Trending Now

The Bharat Mart project is located in the Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA), managed by DP World. It will feature retail showrooms, warehouses, offices, and ancillary facilities catering to various categories of goods, from heavy machinery to perishable items. This comprehensive setup will ensure that Indian exporters have a convenient and efficient platform to exhibit their products and expand their reach in the UAE market.

You may like to read

“Bharat Mart is poised to become a mega-distribution hub to support the exports of made in India products to the world,” said Abdulla Al Hashmi, chief operating officer, Parks and Zones, DP World GCC told Economic Times, adding that it will benefit Indian companies planning to expand their operations into Africa, Europe and the US.

Bharat Mart: Digital Platform Integration

One of the key highlights of the Bharat Mart project is the plan to establish a digital platform for buyers across the globe to procure goods from the facility. This digital platform will enable seamless transactions and facilitate trade between Indian exporters and international buyers. It will provide a convenient and secure channel for buyers to explore and purchase a wide range of products showcased at Bharat Mart.

Bharat Mart: Significance

The establishment of Bharat Mart holds significant importance as it aligns with the shared goals of India and the UAE to enhance trade relations. The two countries have set a target to double their non-petroleum trade to $100 billion by 2030, as part of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) that came into effect last year. Bharat Mart will play a crucial role in achieving this target by providing a dedicated platform for Indian exporters to showcase their products and attract international buyers.

The concept

The concept of Bharat Mart is similar to China’s successful ‘Dragon Mart,’ which has revolutionized the retail and wholesale trade industry. By emulating this model, India aims to create a similar hub for its exporters in the UAE. This will not only boost the visibility and accessibility of Indian products but also foster stronger economic ties between the two nations.

Bharat Mart is an ambitious project that will serve as a game-changer for Indian exporters in the UAE market. With its comprehensive facilities, digital platform, and strategic location, it is poised to become a thriving hub for trade and commerce.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.