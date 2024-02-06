Home

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024: Hyundai Motor India Showcases ‘Mobility For All’

Hyundai has achieved 100% localization in key components such as tires, panoramic sunroofs, alloy wheels, and more.

Hyundai's strong model line-up consists of 13 car models. (Image: cartrade.com)

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024: Hyundai Motor India Ltd. showcased its technologically advanced products at the first-ever Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024. Based on the theme “Mobility for All”, the Hyundai Motor India Pavilion at Hall 6, Pragati Maidan presented the company’s vision for India and highlighted its commitment to India.

Localization has been pivotal in Hyundai Motor India’s journey since its inception. Hyundai’s specialized localization zone exemplifies the extensive utilization of parts from Indian manufacturers, showcasing the nation’s engineering prowess. Hyundai has achieved 100% localization in key components such as tires, panoramic sunroofs, alloy wheels, and more.

The company is also working towards enhancing localization ratio for manufacturing vehicles in India, including key car components, ECM-based Inside Rear View Monitor (IRVM), higher grade AGM technology battery, and a wide range of other components. Reinforcing its commitment towards localization, a dedicated team has been established to intensify its efforts, particularly for high-volume models, aligning with the government’s “Make in India” initiative.

The zone not only highlights Hyundai’s advanced manufacturing facility in Sriperumbudur but also showcases the R&D facility in Hyderabad, corporate office in Gurugram, and the recently acquired Maharashtra facility.

Hyundai has been a pioneer in the Indian automobile industry, introducing global technologies and features, and standardizing 6 airbags and 3-point seatbelts across its entire range.

In 2023, Hyundai Motor India signed an MoU with the government of Tamil Nadu, committing Rs 20,000 Crore over the next 10 years for capacity expansion, new products, establishing a battery pack assembly facility, and improving charging infrastructure.

In 2024, an additional commitment of Rs 6,180 Crore was declared by the company including Rs 180 crore towards ‘Hydrogen Valley Innovation Hub’ in collaboration with IIT Madras.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company (HMC), is India’s first smart mobility solutions provider and the number one car exporter since its inception.

HMIL presently operates with a robust network of 1,366 sales points and 1,549 service points across India. The strong model line-up consists of 13 car models across segments, Grand i10 NIOS, i20, i20 N-Line, AURA, EXTER, VENUE, VENUE N-Line, VERNA, CRETA, ALCAZAR, TUCSON, KONA Electric and all-electric SUV IONIQ 5. HMIL’s fully integrated state-of-the-art manufacturing plant near Chennai boasts advanced production, quality, and testing capabilities. Hyundai Motor India Ltd. also forms a critical part of HMC’s global export hub with exports spanning 88 countries across Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, Australia, and Asia Pacific.

