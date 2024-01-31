Home

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024: Mega Auto Event You Should Not Miss, Check Venue, Dates, Timing, Tickets

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 will host automakers who will showcase their latest, innovative, and modern machines on wheels with a key focus on future mobility solutions.

Bharat Mobility Global Expo will feature exhibits and events covering vehicles of the future.

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 is going to start tomorrow, February 1 at the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Well, not exactly on the lines of the Auto Expo, it can be best defined as parallel to the other vehicle exposition, well almost.

Bharat Mobility Global Expo will feature exhibits and events covering vehicles of the future, cutting-edge technologies in automotive components, electric vehicle battery and charging technologies, alternate powertrains, innovative and disruptive technologies like urban mobility solutions, connected, autonomous, and much more.

India is one of the largest markets for vehicle manufacturers, right from two-wheelers to heavy commercial vehicles. India ranks among the world’s top 4 markets, making it an attractive destination for manufacturing. As an export hub, India’s contribution to the world is increasing rapidly.

India’s contribution to the world includes innovating automotive software, next-gen electronics, industrial automation, and much more.

The Government of India and the Automotive Industry have a strong focus on reducing the environmental effects of the growing mobility sector. This is resulting in a strong focus on innovation in areas of new-age materials like composites and green steel, next-generation alternate powertrains, vehicle electrification, vehicle scrappage policy, GHG reduction technologies, and many more.

Bharat Mobility Expo will unlock a multitude of opportunities for the World and India to co-create and transform the future of the Automotive Industry.

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 is going to be a global automotive expo that will see a range of products from 28 leading automakers.

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024: Date & Venue

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 will take place from 1 February to 3 February 2024 at the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. It will remain open between 10 am and 6 pm every day.

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024: Ticket

You can visit the expo by getting registered through the official website of Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024.

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024: Organisers

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 is being organised with support from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of Heavy Industries, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Ministry of Power, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy among others.

Besides, organisations like the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA), Automotive Tyre Manufacturers’ Association (ATMA), NASSCOM, Indian Steel Association, Indian Construction Equipment Manufacturers’ Association (ICEMA), Material Recycling Association of India, India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency (Invest India), India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Engineering Exports Promotion Council (EEPC India) are among other stakeholders of the event.

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024: Participating Companies

28 leading automobile manufacturers are participating in the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024. They include passenger vehicle makers, two-wheeler makers, and commercial vehicle manufacturers, over 600 component manufacturers, more than 50 battery and storage developers, more than 10 leading tyre manufacturers, and nine construction equipment manufacturers.

Some of the biggest names that will be present there are: Maruti Suzuki, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, MG Motor, Hyundai, Kia, Isuzu, Mahindra, Toyota, Tata Motors, Skoda, Volkswagen, Honda, Hero MotoCorp, Ather Energy, Bajaj Auto, Yamaha, Royal Enfield, Suzuki, TVS Motor Company, Tork Motors, and Ward Wizard.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.