Bharat NCAP: India’s First Crash Testing Programme Launched Today – 5 Facts To Know

Bharat NCAP: India's First Crash Testing Programme Launched Today – 5 Facts To Know

Under the Bharat NCAP programme, car manufacturers can voluntarily offer their vehicles tested as per the Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) 197.

The Bharat NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme) mechanism has been prepared in a systematic way keeping all stakeholders' view into account, Nitin Gadkari said. (Representational Image: Pixabay)

New Delhi: Bharat NCAP, India’s first crash testing programme aimed at improving road safety standards, was launched today. This is an important day for automobile industry and the society as it will improve the safety features of vehicles, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said. Bharat NCAP will be implemented from October 1.

The Bharat NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme) mechanism has been prepared in a systematic way keeping all stakeholders’ view into account, Gadkari said. The country is facing two challenges, namely road accident and air pollution. Every year around 5 lakh accidents take place in India and 1.5 lakh deaths due to these accidents, Gadkari said, adding Bharat NCAP is India’s own crash testing programme which aims to improve safety features in the vehicles.

Bharat NCAP Crash Test: 5 Facts To Know

Under the Bharat NCAP programme, car manufacturers can voluntarily offer their vehicles tested as per the Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) 197. Based on the performance of the car in the tests, the vehicle will be awarded star ratings on a scale of 0-5, for adult occupants (AOP) and child occupants (COP). Potential car customers can refer to these star ratings to compare the safety standards of different vehicles and accordingly make their purchase decision. It is expected that the demand for safer cars will increase, encouraging the car manufacturers to comply with customer needs, an official statement said. With high safety standards, Indian cars can compete better in the global market, increasing the export potential of the car manufacturers in India. The programme is expected to develop a safety sensitive car market in India, the ministry for road, transport and highways said.

