Bharat Nepal Ashtha Yatra Tour Package: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced yet another train package in an effort to boost tourism in the country. The IRCTC Bharat Nepal Ashtha Yatra Tour Package will showcase four important pilgrimages and heritage destinations in 10 days tour. The IRCTC Bharat Nepal Ashtha Yatra Package will cover prominent places such as Ayodhya, Varanasi & Prayagraj in India and Pashupatinath (Kathmandu) in Nepal.Also Read - IRCTC Introduces Jyotirlinga Yatra Tour Package; Check Dates, Prices, Destinations and Other Details

The passengers will travel by Bharat Gaurav Tourists train in 3AC class, which will begin its journey on October 28, 2022. The package will cost Rs 39850 (Comfort) for a single share. The seating arrangement will be finalized seven days prior to departure and allocation of the lower berth is not guaranteed. The boarding facilities will be available at Delhi, Ghaziabad, Tundla, and Kanpur. The cost of the IRCTC Bharat Nepal Ashtha Yatra Yatra Package includes the journey by 3AC class, accommodation, tour escort, security on the train, vegetable meals including breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and travel insurance. The total number of seats is 600. Also Read - Want to Change Photo in Passport? Here's Step-By-Step Guide

IRCTC shared this news on Twitter with the caption, “Find tranquility & experience the power of spirituality with IRCTC’S Bharat Nepal tour package starting from ₹34650/-. For detail, visit http://bit.ly/3drTylc.”

IRCTC Bharat Nepal Ashtha Yatra Tour Package: Check Details Here

Tour name : “BHARAT NEPAL ASHTHA YATRA”

: Duration : 09 Nights/10 Days

: 09 Nights/10 Days Tour Itinerary : Delhi – Ayodhya – Kathmandu – Varanasi – Prayagraj – Delhi.

: Delhi – Ayodhya – Kathmandu – Varanasi – Prayagraj – Delhi. Train Itinerary : Delhi (DSJ) – Ayodhya – Raxaul – Varanasi – Prayagraj – Delhi.

: Delhi (DSJ) – Ayodhya – Raxaul – Varanasi – Prayagraj – Delhi. Boarding / Deboarding : Delhi – Ghaziabad – Tundla – Kanpur

: Delhi – Ghaziabad – Tundla – Kanpur No. seats : 600

: 600 Tour Date: 28.10.2022.

How to Book a Ticket?

If you are interested, then you can book a ticket by visiting the official website of IRCTC at www.irctctourism.com. For more details about the tour package, you can visit the official website at https://www.irctctourism.com/pacakage_description?packageCode=NZBG07

TOUR PRICE : Per person inclusive of GST

Category Single Share Double/ Triple Share Child (5-11 year) Comfort 39850 34650 31185 Superior 47820 41580 37425

Bharat Nepal Ashtha Yatra: All You Need to Know

Duration: 9 Nights/10 Days

9 Nights/10 Days Package Code: NZBG07

NZBG07 Origin: DELHI SAFDARJUNG

DELHI SAFDARJUNG Destination: AYODHYA / KATHMANDU / PRAYAGRAJ / VARANASI

AYODHYA / KATHMANDU / PRAYAGRAJ / VARANASI Departure: 28.10.2022

28.10.2022 Upcoming Date Of Journey: 28-OCT-22

The COVID-19 fully vaccination certificate is compulsory for temple darshan and sightseeing of monuments. All passengers should carry a vaccination certificate in hard copy or in the phone during the duration of the tour.