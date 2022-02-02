New Delhi: For the past few days, all are talking about the latest business reality show, Shark Tank India. On December 20, 2021, the show was premiered and since then it has gained immense popularity. The show features a panel of investors, termed as ‘Sharks’. They listen to entrepreneurs who pitch ideas for a business or product. If you have watched one episode of Shark Tank India, you must have known Ashneer Grover as he has gained popularity among his fans for his blunt and fiery responses.Also Read - Ashneer Grover Shares His Favourite Meme From Shark Tank India, Roasts Rannvijay

According to a report in GQ India, Managing Director and Co-Founder of BharatPe Ashneer Grover is estimated to have a net worth of Rs 21,300 crore. Notably, he is among the richest sharks on the show. Also Read - Shark Tank's Ashneer Grover Taunts Kapil Sharma on His Drunk Tweets to PM Modi- Watch Hilarious Video

Also Read - Shark Tank Judge Ashneer Grover to Get Fired From BharatPe Under Suspicion of Fraud? Read on

Here’s all about Ashneer Grover’s investment, luxury home and car collection:

Investments in 22 startups

As per the report, before making entry in Shark Tank and the whole investment saga, Grover has always been an active investor. Over the years, Grover has tapped a series of industries including gaming, fintech, alcobev, health-tech, co-working and staffing. Here’s list of his startup investments that contribute to his net worth:

All fintech investments:

EasyRewardz (loyalty)

Recko (SaaS)

Egregore Labs (Trading Analytics)

Vested (Brokerage)

Atom Finance (Investing Tools)

Jupiter (NeoBanking)

LenDen Club (P2P NBFC)

LiquiLoans (P2P NBFC)

AngelList India (investing)

Rupifi (lending)

M2P (card issuance)

India Gold (gold loan)

Uni (consumer credit)

JUNIO (Payments for kids)

CredioGenics (Collection Saas)



Investment in startups from other industries:

MyHQ (co-working space)

Bira (alcobev)

#ash (alternative tobacco)

Nazara (gaming)

Park+ (Parking assistant)

Meddo (Primary Healthcare)

Vahan (Staffing)

Luxury home in Delhi

After making significant growth of BharatPe, Grover has bought a super luxurious home in Delhi’s Panchsheel Park. As per property rates in the area, Grover’s massive home can be valued at upwards of Rs 30 crore to say the least. Moreover, the house has a light beige theme all around, tangerine cushioning and statement art pieces spread enhancing the aesthetic value.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashneer Grover (@ashneer.grover)

Car collection

As per reports, Grover loves white cars, and it is apparent in his choice of white for his Merc, Audi and a Merc Maybach. Moreover, Grover’s car collection goes for speed with a Porsche Cayman.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashneer Grover (@ashneer.grover)

While many identify him as the man behind BharatPe, Grover has eagle wings of investments in the Indian startup ecosystem. And as an active investor, Grover’s net worth multiplies from returns from his other investments as well.